Android 17 is getting a feature iPhone users have had for years

It happens to all of us. You hand your Pixel phone to a friend to show off a meme, and before you know it, they are swiping through your messages. Android 17 QPR2 Beta 3 finally gives Pixel users a way to stop that, with a native App Lock feature baked right into the system. It’s the kind of small addition Pixel fans have wanted for ages.

How does the new app lock actually work?

Long-press on any app icon, and you will spot App Lock sitting alongside the familiar App info, Pause app, Widgets, and other options in the Actions menu. Tap it to lock the app. Once you lock the app, it will demand your fingerprint or PIN through the system authentication sheet before it lets anyone in. So the next time someone tries to peek at your banking app or messages, they will hit a wall instead.

What actually happens once you lock an app?

Google isn’t just slapping a PIN screen on top and calling it done. As reported by 9to5Google, once you lock an app, its notification content gets hidden, so previews will not spoil anything sensitive on your lock screen. The app’s widgets and shortcuts also disappear, closing off any side doors into a locked app.

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There is one exception worth knowing about. Any AI agents or services you have already given access to an app will still be able to reach its data. So the lock is built to keep out prying eyes, not the assistants you already trust.

If you want to see everything you have locked or make quick changes, head over to Settings → Security & privacy → App lock. From there, you can add or remove apps in seconds.

I have wanted a feature like this on Android for a while now, especially for apps like banking or messaging that I don’t want anyone else opening, even by accident. Android 17 QPR2 is expected to roll out this December, so Pixel users will not have to wait too long to finally lock things down.