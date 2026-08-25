Android 17 just added the Pixel feature my motion-sick self has been waiting for

I’ve never had a healthy relationship with long car journeys, especially if it involves winding roads. I’ve traveled around mountains a lot, and it still never gets easier. I can sit comfortably enough if I keep my eyes outside, but give me a phone to read for a few minutes and things can go downhill quickly.

This is also one of the reasons I’ve never really had the superpower of being able to work in a moving car. Just the thought of opening up emails on a laptop or typing a quick article out makes my stomach churn. But Google might make it easier to at least use my phone. The company is beginning to roll out Motion Assist (aka Motion Cues) on Android 17. As is the case with most Android updates, the Pixel is the first in line for this feature.

The Pixel 11 series may soon get Motion Assist, which adds small animated dots around the edges of the screen that move in response to the vehicle’s motion, giving your eyes additional visual cues that better match what your inner ear is sensing. If it works as promised, scrolling, reading, and replying to messages in the passenger seat could become a lot more comfortable for people like me, who are prone to motion sickness.

Tiny dots could make a big difference

For a little context, motion sickness usually occurs when your eyes and vestibular system disagree about what is happening. Your inner ear can detect that the car is accelerating, braking, or turning, while your eyes remain fixed on what appears to be a stationary phone screen. This disconnect is what causes that awful feeling. Google’s new Motion Assist tries to reduce that conflict by adding visual elements that respond to the movement around you.

Users will be able to enable the feature manually or have it activate automatically when the phone detects that you are traveling in a vehicle. The dots stay around the perimeter rather than covering whatever you are reading, so the feature is designed to remain visible without becoming another distraction. It seems like the feature is now rolling out for the Pixel 11 series, and I can’t wait to try it out on my Pixel 11 Pro.

For a change, Apple had the right idea first

While enthusiasts have fun calling out Apple for being glacial for adding some basic features that are already available on Android, Apple had a similar concept about a year ago. Apple introduced Vehicle Motion Cues on the iPhone and iPad with iOS 18, using animated dots along the screen edges that respond to changes in vehicle movement. So Google’s implementation is quite similar.

This doesn’t make Motion Assist any less useful, though. I’m just glad Android is finally catching up with a feature that can save me the pain of long-distance car travel. I’ve spent enough road trips choosing between looking at my phone and feeling miserable shortly afterwards. If Motion Assist does end up helping with this issue, it might be one of my most beloved features on the Pixel 11 Pro. Or at least till other Android brands finally get it.