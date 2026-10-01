Android 17 just got a security upgrade you’ll want to turn on

Google is giving Android users a few more ways to lock down their phones, and some of these protections go well beyond the usual warnings about suspicious apps.

The company is expanding Advanced Protection, the security mode it introduced with Android 16 for people who want stronger safeguards against scams, theft, and targeted attacks. It’s particularly useful for journalists, public figures, and others more likely to face sophisticated attacks, but anyone can turn it on. Instead of hunting through different menus, Advanced Protection uses a single switch to enable a collection of Android and Google app security features. With Android 17, that list is getting considerably longer.

Your phone can now keep the receipts

One of the more interesting additions is Intrusion Logging. If you suspect that someone has compromised your phone, figuring out exactly what happened afterward can be incredibly difficult. Intrusion Logging is designed to leave investigators with something to work with. When you opt in, Android records security and network activity, encrypts those logs end-to-end, and stores them in the cloud. Google says the records are protected from tampering, can only be accessed by the user, and are kept on a rolling 12-month basis. That means evidence could remain available even if an attacker removes traces of their activity from the phone itself. Google developed the feature with input from organizations including Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders.

There’s also USB Protection, which tackles a much more physical route into your phone. On supported devices, plugging in a new USB accessory while the phone is locked will only allow charging. Data transfers stay blocked until you unlock the device, reducing the risk from an unknown accessory or compromised charging connection. USB Protection is available on Pixel phones running Android 16 or later and is coming to more Android devices.

Android 17 closes a few more doors

Some of the other changes are less obvious, but they could be just as important. Take accessibility permissions, for example. They’re incredibly useful for apps that need them, but they can also give an app a huge amount of control over what happens on your screen. That makes them particularly attractive to malicious apps, which can potentially use that access to read sensitive information or carry out actions without you realizing it. With Advanced Protection turned on in Android 17, that access is limited to verified apps categorized as accessibility tools.

Google is taking a similar approach with Chrome. Advanced Protection now switches off WebGPU, a technology used for more demanding graphics and other intensive tasks on the web. Most people probably won’t ever think about WebGPU while browsing, but disabling it removes another potential avenue that a sophisticated browser-based attack could use.

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And if someone actually gets hold of your phone, Android 17 has another safeguard waiting. Failed Authentication Lock kicks in after repeated unsuccessful attempts to authenticate inside settings or protected apps, locking down the device before someone can simply keep trying their luck. Google is also making all of this a little easier to understand. A new settings page shows you which apps on your phone can recognize that Advanced Protection is enabled and adjust their own security features accordingly.

Most people probably won’t need every protection here every day, and a couple of them are limited to select Android 17 devices. But that’s also what makes Advanced Protection interesting. You don’t have to understand every possible way someone could attack your phone or dig through half a dozen settings to protect yourself. You can turn on one setting and let Android handle much of that work in the background.