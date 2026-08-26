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Apple and Samsung dominate the world’s best-selling smartphones, with the iPhone 17 leading the pack

The iPhone 17 didn't just sell well, it dominated the entire quarter.

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Apple iPhone 17 in Lavender Purple
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Apple’s iPhone 17 just wrapped up Q2 2026 as the best-selling smartphone on the planet, grabbing 6% of global unit sales according to Counterpoint Research. And it didn’t come alone. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max followed right behind it, giving Apple three spots in the top 10.

How did Apple pull this off again?

This was bound to happen. The iPhone 17 was probably the best non-Pro iPhone Apple ever made. Apple packed in enough upgrades this year to close the gap with the Pro models, which clearly worked in its favor. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max leaned on trade-in deals, promotions, and financing options to make premium pricing feel a little less painful. 

Counterpoint-research-sales-data
Counterpoint

Rising smartphone prices across the board only pushed more buyers toward these higher-end options anyway. The iPhone 17e also deserves a mention. With MagSafe support and more storage at last year’s price, it became still a hit in the US and Japan, largely thanks to carrier deals.

What did Samsung bring to the table?

Samsung matched Apple with five spots of its own, and the real story here is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It became the best-selling Android phone of the quarter, the first time an ultra-premium Android device has topped the charts in a June quarter. That’s a five-spot jump over its predecessor, helped along by its privacy display and AI features that set it apart from the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Galaxy A series held its ground too, thanks to affordable pricing and Samsung’s promise of six-plus years of software support, which matters more now that people are holding onto phones longer.

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Together, Apple and Samsung claimed 26% of the global market, the highest share yet for a June quarter. With a global RAM shortage squeezing brands everywhere, it looks like everyone is betting on fewer, stronger phones instead of spreading themselves thin.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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