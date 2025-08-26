Apple announces September 9 “awe dropping” event for iPhone 17 launch

Apple has finally dashed the mystery of its next big launch event. Apple CEO Tim Cook has just shared on X that the company will host an event on September 9, and this time around, the tagline of the buzzy launch fiesta is “awe dropping.” Expectedly, there’s going to be a flashy in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, while the rest of the world will be tuning in via a livestream.

What’s on the table?

So far, all reliable sources have predicted a four-model launch slate for the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up. The big shake-up will be the departure of the “Plus” trim, which is going to be replaced by a new “Air” model.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be only 5.5 millimeters across, surpassing the iPhone 6 as the thinnest smartphone Apple has offered so far. It will also feature a bigger screen, a smaller battery, and only one camera at the back.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

The vanilla iPhone 17 will apparently look the same as its predecessor, but it will be treated to a new silicon, fresh color options, and hopefully, some camera enhancements, as well.

A big leap for the big boys

The iPhone 17 Pro duo is in for a substantial overhaul, it seems, both inside and outside. Leaks suggest the rear camera hump will be much bigger, a stark departure from the square-ish hump that has been a mainstay since the iPhone 11 Pro.

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro’s 12-megapixel telephoto will be replaced in favor of a bigger 48-megapixel sensor. The jump in resolution will also be accompanied by a boost in long-range capture as the optical zoom level also climbs from 5x to 8x range.

Other rumored changes include a next-gen A19 Pro silicon, a larger vapor chamber cooling system, more RAM, and a bigger 24-megapixel selfie camera, as well. iOS 26 will be handling things on the software side, and Apple might introduce a new Pro camera app, too.