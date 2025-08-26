 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Apple announces September 9 “awe dropping” event for iPhone 17 launch

A fresh chapter with a new "Air" model and a massive camera leap for the Pro devices.

By
Launch poster for Apple event
Apple

Apple has finally dashed the mystery of its next big launch event. Apple CEO Tim Cook has just shared on X that the company will host an event on September 9, and this time around, the tagline of the buzzy launch fiesta is “awe dropping.” Expectedly, there’s going to be a flashy in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, while the rest of the world will be tuning in via a livestream.

What’s on the table?

So far, all reliable sources have predicted a four-model launch slate for the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up. The big shake-up will be the departure of the “Plus” trim, which is going to be replaced by a new “Air” model.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be only 5.5 millimeters across, surpassing the iPhone 6 as the thinnest smartphone Apple has offered so far. It will also feature a bigger screen, a smaller battery, and only one camera at the back.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

The vanilla iPhone 17 will apparently look the same as its predecessor, but it will be treated to a new silicon, fresh color options, and hopefully, some camera enhancements, as well.

A big leap for the big boys

The iPhone 17 Pro duo is in for a substantial overhaul, it seems, both inside and outside. Leaks suggest the rear camera hump will be much bigger, a stark departure from the square-ish hump that has been a mainstay since the iPhone 11 Pro.

Leaked design concept of iPhone 17 Pro.
X / @MajinBuOfficial

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro’s 12-megapixel telephoto will be replaced in favor of a bigger 48-megapixel sensor. The jump in resolution will also be accompanied by a boost in long-range capture as the optical zoom level also climbs from 5x to 8x range.

Other rumored changes include a next-gen A19 Pro silicon, a larger vapor chamber cooling system, more RAM, and a bigger 24-megapixel selfie camera, as well. iOS 26 will be handling things on the software side, and Apple might introduce a new Pro camera app, too.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The iPhone 17 Air could be as powerful as the 17 Pro, but with a catch
iPhone 17 Air dummy hands on

We're less than a month away from Apple's rumored iPhone 17 launch on September 9, and we're learning more about all four upcoming phones every day.

Previous rumors have confirmed that Apple is expected to launch four phones, similar to the last few years, but with a key difference: there won't be a Plus model. Instead, it'll be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, Apple's forthcoming ultra-thin competitor to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Read more
iOS 26 will overhaul your iPhone’s camera, but I’ll be using this free photo app
When algorithmic perfection gets boring, this apps injects drama and gravitas in your clicks.
VSCO Capture app on an iPhone.

On a recent trip to a remote location in India’s chilly Ladakh region for astrophotography capture, one of my friends, who is a seasoned photojournalist, told me to embrace the noise in photos. “Algorithms can make everything look sharp and smooth, but they strip every click of raw emotions and mood,” he said. 

I followed his advice and exclusively shot using the Project Zero mode in the Halide camera app. The app gave me gritty results with their fair share of “imperfections,” but the more important takeaway was that noise in pictures isn’t always a bad thing. It retains the natural character of the view as seen by the human eyes, and not the over-polished,  uber-clean shots I would get from the iPhone’s pre-installed camera app, which has received a big makeover with iOS 26.

Read more
OnePlus 15 might use the iPhone camera array for design inspiration
Plus an upgraded camera and 100W fast charging
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera.

What's happened? A fresh OnePlus 15 rumor suggests the firm's next flagship smartphone could arrive with a dramatically different design to its predecessor.

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus could ditch the sizable circular camera block which has dominated its recent handsets, including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11.

Read more