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Apple is tightening App Store rules to stop AI apps from digitally undressing people

The updated guidelines target nonconsensual intimate images and apps that hide harmful features until after approval.

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Apple is tightening its App Store rules to crack down on AI nudify apps that generate sexually explicit images of real people without their consent. The updated guidelines require developers to proactively prevent and remove nonconsensual intimate imagery, including content generated using AI tools. The move comes months after San Francisco officials demanded that Apple and Google remove such apps. Now, Apple is making its expectations clearer, including what happens when developers try to sneak harmful features past its review process.

Apple wants developers to do more than simply ban nudify features

Apple has officially updated its App Review Guidelines to explicitly cover nonconsensual intimate imagery generated using AI. Under new guidelines, apps that host user-generated content must have safeguards to filter objectionable material, provide ways to report offensive content, allow users to block abusive accounts, and respond to complaints. Developers must also proactively prevent and remove nonconsensual intimate imagery. Those who fail to implement adequate safeguards or address violations after receiving notice risk removal from the App Store.

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The company is also cracking down on developers who disguise an app’s real purpose during the review process. The new guidelines clarify the company’s longstanding prohibition on hidden, dormant, or undocumented features, including apps that introduce nudification capabilities only after approval. Apple says it can remove offending apps and terminate the developers behind them from the Apple Developer Program. The company has also clarified that apps facilitating human trafficking or child exploitation will be removed and blocked from alternative distribution.

Apple is tightening the rules after months of criticism

The update follows months of scrutiny over AI nudify apps appearing on Apple’s marketplace. In July, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu sent cease-and-desist letters to Apple and Google demanding that they remove apps capable of generating nonconsensual intimate imagery. The action followed investigations into AI tools that could digitally undress people, while separate controversy surrounding the use of Grok to generate sexualized deepfakes intensified questions about how platforms handle AI-generated abuse. Apple says nudification apps have long violated its rules, so the latest changes are better understood as an explicit extension of existing protections rather than a brand-new ban.

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The bigger question is whether clearer rules will translate into better enforcement. Apple can prohibit nudification features on paper, but developers who disguise harmful functionality or introduce it after approval can still challenge the review process. The updated guidelines give Apple a clearer basis for action, including removing apps and terminating developer accounts. But for someone whose images are manipulated without consent, the difference between a prohibited app and an app that never makes it onto the store is enormous. Apple has tightened the rules. Now it needs to make sure these apps stop slipping through.

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Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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