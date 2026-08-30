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Apple apparently tested a stylus for the foldable iPhone, then nixed the idea

Apple worked on the exact accessory for the iPhone Ultra Steve Jobs once mocked, but scrapped it due to technical limitations.

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A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple&apos;s Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone, and more
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I’ve been hearing this for a long time: the foldable iPhone will most likely resemble an iPad mini when unfolded. Given that all the additional screen and dedicated multitasking features make the foldable iPhone sound like an iPad, doesn’t that imply that it could work with an Apple Pencil as well? 

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has an answer for you, and a clear one no less. According to Gurman, Apple has given the idea a lot of thought, even though it contradicts Steve Jobs’ philosophy of not shipping an iPhone with a stylus. After all, the iPhone Ultra will have more screen real estate, and users might want to put it to good use. 

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Did Apple work on a stylus for the iPhone Ultra?

Almost certainly yes, and I am basing this on the excellent track record and accuracy of Gurman’s previous claims. He mentions that the Cupertino giant not only planned to launch an Apple Pencil for the foldable iPhone, but also prototyped one for internal testing. 

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The pre-production prototype was reportedly shorter than the iPad versions, which makes sense given the height difference between iPads and the upcoming iPhone Ultra. If you’re having trouble visualizing that, imagine an Apple Pencil standing next to a Galaxy Z Fold 8: the height difference is enormous. 

In fact, Apple also imagined the pencil attaching to the side of the foldable iPhone, similar to how it attaches to the iPads, for both storage and charging. However, the company has since scrapped the plans because of multiple limitations. 

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Why did Apple cancel the Pencil for iPhone Ultra?

“It seems unlikely that Apple will actually launch this accessory” with the “foldable iPhone next month,” Gurman writes in his newsletter. For one, the pencil that attaches magnetically to the side of the iPhone could make it difficult to fold or unfold.

Second, and more importantly, the pointed end of a stylus could damage the relatively softer upper layer on foldable displays. It could also leave visible marks (similar to what happens with fingernails), which would degrade the overall ultra-premium experience Apple is aiming for.

I’d personally acknowledge both sides of this report. For now, it might be difficult to ship an Apple Pencil for the first-generation iPhone Ultra. However, Gurman’s words rule out a pencil-like accessory for the first foldable iPhone, not subsequent models.

As and when the foldable display technology gets physically stronger, or Apple finds a way to make a new stylus with a softer pointed end, it might want to launch it as an optional accessory for a future iteration of the iPhone Ultra. Anyway, the Apple September 2026 event isn’t very far away.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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