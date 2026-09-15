Apple faces investigation over claims of hardware damage due to iOS 18 update

Apple has been dealing with complaints around iOS 18 since shortly after the update began rolling out in late 2024. Users reported everything from sluggish performance and random freezing to camera crashes and non-responsive screens, eventually prompting India’s consumer watchdog to seek answers from the company in January 2025.

The matter has now become considerably more serious. India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority, or CCPA, has escalated its probe after receiving complaints that iOS 18 caused display and microphone problems on some iPhones. According to Reuters, which reviewed documents exchanged between Apple and the regulator, the CCPA ordered a “detailed investigation” on July 29.

The complaints have moved beyond software problems

The earlier complaints largely revolved around performance, freezing, crashes, and other software-related problems. The latest investigation covers something different. Some users claim green, pink, or white lines appeared on their iPhone displays after installing iOS 18, while others reported microphone malfunctions.

Some affected customers were reportedly asked to pay significant repair costs. The report puts the estimated price of servicing an iPhone 15 display in India at 27,900 rupees (~$290), or more than a third of the phone’s retail price.

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This has brought Apple’s warranty terms into the investigation. Apple’s limited warranty covers hardware defects, but its software licence says the software itself is provided without a warranty. Users can therefore be responsible for repair costs if the software proves defective. The regulator is questioning whether customers can fairly be made to bear those costs when the fault is alleged to have originated from software supplied by Apple.

Apple disputes that iOS 18 has a widespread problem

Apple has pushed back against the accusations. In its response to the regulator, the company said iOS 18 went through extensive testing and that it found no systemic issues or safety concerns with the software in India. It also pointed out that the investigation is based on 75 complaints.

On the warranty question, Apple maintains that excluding software from warranty coverage is common across the electronics industry. The CCPA is now examining whether those terms could amount to an unfair consumer practice when a software update is alleged to have caused hardware damage.

There is also a relevant consumer commission ruling. In 2024, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kozhikode ordered Xiaomi and the other parties involved to either repair or refund a POCO M3 after the owner said a company-issued software update left the phone unusable. The authorized service center had initially asked him to pay ₹7,904 (~$82) for a new mainboard because the warranty had expired. Xiaomi and the other respondents did not contest the case, leaving the consumer’s evidence unchallenged.

With that in mind, an adverse finding could put pressure on Apple to reimburse affected customers or reconsider how its software warranty terms are applied in India.