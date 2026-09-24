 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple finally has a fix coming for the iPhone 18 Pro rebooting issue

The iPhone 18 Pro’s launch week has been marred by reports of freezes, crashes, and random restarts.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 4 hours ago

Some iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max owners have spent the first few days with their new phones dealing with freezes, sudden restarts, support calls, restores, and even replacement requests. Apple now says relief is close.

The company has confirmed to 9to5Mac that a software update addressing the rebooting problem is in development and should arrive early next week. The confirmation clears up an important question for affected owners, some of whom had started wondering whether their brand-new phones were dealing with faulty hardware.

iPhone 18 Pro series on display at Apple store
Apple

A software fix changes the picture

We previously covered reports of iPhone 18 Pro models freezing and restarting around failed Face ID authentication. At the time, Apple had not acknowledged the problem, and some users were being told by support that their devices could be faulty.

Recommended Videos

9to5Mac was able to reproduce the behavior on an iPhone 18 Pro while attempting to authenticate inside the Passwords app. The phone stopped responding before restarting, with a panic log appearing afterward in iPhone Analytics. Apple has not explained the underlying cause or said exactly which iOS version will carry the fix. The software update also means owners experiencing this particular rebooting problem should not need to exchange their phones simply to get rid of it.

Some owners have already tried almost everything

Reports from affected iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max owners suggest the rebooting problem has already led to a fair amount of troubleshooting. Users have tried resetting Face ID, reinstalling iOS, running Apple diagnostics, and contacting support, while some have considered or gone ahead with device replacements after the crashes continued.

iPhone 18 Pro randomly reboots after Face ID failures – should I return it?
byu/Soft-Assignment-4717 iniphone18pro

In some cases, Apple Support reportedly treated affected devices as potentially faulty, which pushed owners toward replacement units even though the underlying issue now appears to be something Apple can address through an update.

The situation is a headache for affected customers and for Apple. The company has had messy iPhone launches before, from the iPhone 4’s “Antennagate” and the iPhone 6 “Bendgate” controversy to the camera-shaking bug that affected the iPhone 14 Pro shortly after release. Freezing, unresponsive phones, and unexpected restarts now add another blemish to a brand known for reliable hardware and polished software.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Google Pixel 11 can now make phone calls for you with Gemini
Gemini can now take care of some of those phone calls you'd rather not make yourself.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Making a phone call to check whether a store has something in stock sounds simple enough. Then you're greeted by an automated menu, put on hold, and suddenly you've spent 10 minutes doing something that should have taken two.

Google already tries to make this easier on Pixels with features such as Hold for Me and Direct My Call. Now, it's taking things a step further. Gemini can actually make certain phone calls for you. The new feature is being tested on the Pixel 11 and works through the Gemini app. You tell Gemini what you need, and it handles the call.

Read more
Opera’s free VPN can now switch itself on when you join public Wi-Fi
The browser can now switch on its free VPN for public Wi-Fi, although the protection only covers traffic inside Opera.
Opera VPN

The free VPN built into Opera is getting a small but useful upgrade. Instead of relying on you to remember to switch it on before joining airport, café, or hotel Wi-Fi, the browser can now detect a public or unsecured network and activate the VPN automatically.

Opera has offered its built-in VPN since 2016. It is free, does not require an account, and has no fixed bandwidth cap. The new automatic protection is still opt-in, so users will have to enable it first in settings. The feature is rolling out to desktop users in the U.S. and France starting today.

Read more
ChatGPT Voice can now check your email, manage your calendar, search Slack, and use GPT-6
Email searches, calendar actions, Slack lookups, and ChatGPT Work are now available through Voice.
People, Person, Indoors

ChatGPT Voice already does a good job of letting people talk to ChatGPT instead of typing every prompt. OpenAI is now giving those conversations much deeper access to the tools and services available elsewhere in ChatGPT.

Voice can use plugins connected to services such as email, calendars, and Slack, work inside ChatGPT Work, and be powered by GPT-6 Astra, Sol, or Luna. The update is rolling out globally today through the latest version of ChatGPT.

Read more