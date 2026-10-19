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Apple finally reveals the iPhone Duo’s battery size, and Samsung should pay attention

Apple’s foldable battery, finally measured, and what it really means.

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Updated less than 10 hours ago

I never trust a battery number until I’ve lived with the phone. However, this one comes straight from Apple.

Apple’s paperwork for Europe shows the iPhone Duo’s battery is 4,883 mAh, split between two smaller cells inside the foldable’s chassis.

SolidSafe Duo powebank attached to an iPhone Duo
SolidSafe

How big is the Duo’s battery?

Apple posted the Duo’s EU energy label, a spec sheet European rules mandate, on Friday. The battery figure is in mAh, short for milliamp-hours, a common measure of stored charge. “Rated,” however, is the lower guaranteed number, not the typical average. 

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The Duo is eSIM-only. In other words, it has no SIM tray eating into the battery. Hence, this number should hold across markets. It also lists 51 hours 30 minutes of endurance per cycle (a lab test on one charge) and a rating of 1,000-plus charge cycles. 

However, keep in mind that the test isn’t based on real-world usage. For context, iFixit’s recent teardown found 4,288 mAh in the iPhone 18 Pro and 5,567 mAh in the Pro Max (via Apple). Overall, the iPhone Duo has a larger battery than the iPhone 18 Pro. 

iPhone Duo
Apple

How does it compare to Samsung’s foldables?

Here’s a quick recap. Samsung lists 5,000 mAh for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, 4,800 mAh for the Z Fold 8, and 4,300 mAh for the Z Flip 8. That puts the Duo about 1.7% above the Fold 8, roughly 14% above the Flip 8, and 117 mAh below the Ultra. 

While the iPhone Duo’s battery is only 1.7% bigger, Apple’s tighter hardware-software optimization generally squeezes more usage time out of similarly sized battery cells. The iPhone Duo should outlast the Flip 8 in day-to-day use.

The Duo is currently available for pre-order on Apple’s website, with US store availability starting October 23, 2026, if you can secure a unit amid the current hype.

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