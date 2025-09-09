 Skip to main content
Apple has officially discontinued these four iPhones

Say goodbye to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

By
What’s happened? With the introduction of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has removed four older iPhones from its website and stores as it refreshes its handset offering.

  • Apple operates a “in with the new, out with the old” policy when it comes to the iPhones it ranges, to ensure things remain fresh.
  • For 2025, it means the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are no longer available to buy from Apple.
  • The iPhone 17 series has arrived, and with them plenty of excitement as we get our first slimline Apple handset in the form of the iPhone Air.

Why this matters: While Apple no longer offers the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, other retailers will likely have stock they’re looking to shift – but units will be strictly limited as Apple isn’t making any more of these models.

  • Remaining stock at retailers of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are likely to see a reduction in price
  • And with Apple having ditched its ‘Plus’ model for the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 Plus is the only remaining handset with the moniker officially available from firm.
Okay, what’s next? Pre-orders for Apple’s new iPhone 17 series open on Friday 12 September, with the new handsets hitting stores on Friday 19 September.

  • iPhone 17: from $799
  • iPhone 17 Pro: from $1,099
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: from $1,199
  • iPhone Air: from $999

The two remaining iPhone 16 handsets get a $100 price drop to mirror the prices of the outgoing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the iPhone 16e price remains the same.

  • iPhone 16e: from $599
  • iPhone 16: from $699 – only available with 128GB of storage
  • iPhone 16 Plus: from $799 – only available with 128GB/256GB of storage
