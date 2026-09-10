Apple Intelligence is getting usage limits, and here’s what it means for you

In its July earnings call, Apple hinted that Apple Intelligence will have usage limits, and heavy users will need to subscribe to iCloud+ plans to get past them. Apple has now revealed more details on the matter.

Starting with the 2027 software update, Apple Intelligence is set for a serious upgrade with broader access to its server-powered features. But there’s a catch. Apple plans to roll out usage limits across many of these tools to keep things fast and reliable for everyone.

What features are we talking about?

The list covers some of Apple Intelligence’s more demanding tools. Siri AI is on there, along with newer AI photo editing features like Clean Up, Extend, and Spatial Reframing. Image Playground makes the cut too, as do the AFM 3 Cloud and AFM 3 Cloud Pro models used inside Shortcuts. Even developers building apps with Apple’s Foundation Models through Private Cloud Compute will have to work within these limits.

What happens once you hit the limit?

Don’t worry, a maxed-out feature won’t disappear forever; it just needs to cool down. Apple says the feature comes back after a timeout period, and how long that takes depends on a mix of things: which feature you’re using, how complex your request is, how busy Apple’s servers are that day, and Apple’s own policies. If waiting isn’t your thing, Apple will let you pay for expanded access instead.

Recommended Videos

A similar cap already exists in the Home app. Video summaries from your security cameras are tied to your iCloud+ plan. The 2TB plan gets you one camera, the 6TB plan bumps that to two, and the 12TB plan covers up to five. Apple notes these numbers could change down the road.

Bottom line is that don’t be surprised if your favorite AI feature asks you to wait a bit, or dangles a paid upgrade to skip the line.