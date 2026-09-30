 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple Invites update makes your party photos look better and joining events easier

No more blurry party photos, hunting for verification codes, or settling for a boring invite background.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Invites app on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Planning a party is stressful enough without having to chase guests for photos or walk them through confusing sign-in steps. Thankfully, Apple has just updated its Apple Invites app with three new features that should make hosting and attending events a lot less of a hassle.

If you haven’t used it yet, Apple Invites launched in February 2025 as a simple way to send invites for special events. You need an iCloud+ plan with at least 50GB of storage, which costs $0.99 per month, to create an event. However, your guests can RSVP for free from any device, so they don’t need an iPhone to join the fun.

What’s new in Apple Invites 1.12.0?

The biggest upgrade is coming to Shared Albums. You can now share photos in full resolution, so all the candid shots from the party will look as good as the moment felt. Even better, anyone can join the album and add their own photos, including friends who don’t own an Apple device.

Apple Invites app new features
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Next up is Image Playground. Apple’s AI image tool can now generate high-quality backgrounds for your invites in almost any style you want, including photorealistic ones. Whether you’re going for a cozy dinner vibe or a wild birthday bash, you can create a background that matches the mood of your event.

Recommended Videos

Finally, Apple has made it easier for guests to get into an event. If a guest needs to verify their email, they can now simply tap a link in their inbox. You no longer have to copy and paste a verification code between apps. The update also includes the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

What does this mean for you?

These aren’t flashy changes, but they fix some real pain points. Full-resolution photos mean you won’t end up with blurry memories, and letting friends without an Apple device contribute means you’ll finally get everyone’s photos in one place. 

The email link is a small touch, but anyone who has helped a relative find a verification code will appreciate it. If you use Apple Invites to plan your events, you can download the update from the App Store right now.

Related Coverage:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
iPhone Duo’s removable nano-texture layer is a clever repairability win for foldable screens
Apple iPhone Duo Featured Official

Samsung owners have lived with scratched, creased Galaxy Fold screens for years, and Apple took notes. 

The iPhone Duo's inner display has a separate, replaceable cover layer on top, Apple VP Kate Bergeron confirmed, designed to take the damage so the real screen doesn't have to (via MacRumors).

Read more
Android 17 just got a security upgrade you’ll want to turn on
Google is expanding Advanced Protection with new defenses against spyware, malicious USB connections, risky apps, and repeated authentication attempts.
ATP Advanced Protection feature update for Android smartphones.

Google is giving Android users a few more ways to lock down their phones, and some of these protections go well beyond the usual warnings about suspicious apps.

The company is expanding Advanced Protection, the security mode it introduced with Android 16 for people who want stronger safeguards against scams, theft, and targeted attacks. It’s particularly useful for journalists, public figures, and others more likely to face sophisticated attacks, but anyone can turn it on. Instead of hunting through different menus, Advanced Protection uses a single switch to enable a collection of Android and Google app security features. With Android 17, that list is getting considerably longer.

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 price hikes have arrived, and the Ultra hurts most
samsung-galaxy-s26-series

The long-dreaded price hikes have finally arrived for Samsung’s flagship phones. Nearly every Galaxy S26 model is now $100 more expensive on Samsung’s U.S. website, while the 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra has received an even nastier $200 increase, pushing its price all the way up to $1,999.99.

As disappointing as the increases are, they are hardly coming out of nowhere. Samsung has spent months warning that rising memory and storage costs were putting pressure on its device business, with the company expecting the shortage to get even worse in 2027 and potentially linger through 2028.

Read more