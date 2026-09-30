Apple Invites update makes your party photos look better and joining events easier

Planning a party is stressful enough without having to chase guests for photos or walk them through confusing sign-in steps. Thankfully, Apple has just updated its Apple Invites app with three new features that should make hosting and attending events a lot less of a hassle.

If you haven’t used it yet, Apple Invites launched in February 2025 as a simple way to send invites for special events. You need an iCloud+ plan with at least 50GB of storage, which costs $0.99 per month, to create an event. However, your guests can RSVP for free from any device, so they don’t need an iPhone to join the fun.

What’s new in Apple Invites 1.12.0?

The biggest upgrade is coming to Shared Albums. You can now share photos in full resolution, so all the candid shots from the party will look as good as the moment felt. Even better, anyone can join the album and add their own photos, including friends who don’t own an Apple device.

Next up is Image Playground. Apple’s AI image tool can now generate high-quality backgrounds for your invites in almost any style you want, including photorealistic ones. Whether you’re going for a cozy dinner vibe or a wild birthday bash, you can create a background that matches the mood of your event.

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Finally, Apple has made it easier for guests to get into an event. If a guest needs to verify their email, they can now simply tap a link in their inbox. You no longer have to copy and paste a verification code between apps. The update also includes the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

What does this mean for you?

These aren’t flashy changes, but they fix some real pain points. Full-resolution photos mean you won’t end up with blurry memories, and letting friends without an Apple device contribute means you’ll finally get everyone’s photos in one place.

The email link is a small touch, but anyone who has helped a relative find a verification code will appreciate it. If you use Apple Invites to plan your events, you can download the update from the App Store right now.

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