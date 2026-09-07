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Apple is days away from launching a foldable, but its rivals just stole a head start

Two major Chinese phone makers have unveiled new foldables days before Apple's expected entry into the category, setting up what could be a pivotal week for folding phones.

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Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
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Apple may be about to make its long-awaited move into foldable phones, but Huawei and Xiaomi clearly have no intention of letting it have the week to itself. Both Chinese smartphone makers unveiled new flagship foldables in China on Monday, just two days before Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone. The timing is difficult to ignore. Foldables have been around for years, but an Apple entry could bring a fresh wave of attention to the category, and Huawei and Xiaomi want their newest hardware in the conversation before that happens.

Huawei is taking the more unusual route with the Mate XT 2, its second-generation trifold phone. Like its predecessor, it uses two hinges to transform from something resembling a regular smartphone into a much larger tablet-sized device. It is also the first Huawei phone based around the company’s new LogicFolding chip design philosophy. Xiaomi, meanwhile, has taken a different approach with the Xiaomi 18 Fold. Its passport-like folding design is notable because it resembles the form factor Apple is expected to use for its first foldable iPhone.

Apple could turn foldables into everyone’s business

The real story here isn’t simply that two more foldable phones have arrived; it’s what happens to the category once Apple joins it. Apple’s first foldable is expected to cost north of $2,000, so it likely won’t be an iPhone for everyone. Even so, Apple has an enormous base of premium smartphone buyers, and Counterpoint analyst Ivan Lam expects its arrival to quickly translate into meaningful foldable market share.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Smart Analytics Global estimates Apple could grab roughly 25% of the global foldable market during its first year, followed by 41% the year after. If that happens, companies that have spent years building foldables suddenly have a much bigger competitor to worry about. But Apple’s arrival could also work in their favor. More advertising, more retail visibility, and more people considering a foldable for the first time could expand the entire category rather than move existing buyers from one brand to another.

There’s another reason foldables matter right now

Huawei and Xiaomi have another good reason to bet big on foldables right now: selling smartphones is getting tougher. Global shipments are expected to drop 14% this year, according to Counterpoint, while rising component prices are making cheaper phones harder to sell without squeezing profits. Xiaomi has already started moving away from some of those lower-margin devices and putting more attention on premium phones instead. You can see some of that thinking in the Xiaomi 18 Fold. It uses memory from Chinese supplier CXMT and Xiaomi’s own Xring O3 processor, giving the company more control over what goes inside its phones and reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers.

Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi’s first flagship featuring Xiaomi XRING O3, will launch in the Mainland China on September 7th, 2026.#Xiaomi #IFA2026 #HumanCarHome pic.twitter.com/DzAleDXFTm

— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 3, 2026

Huawei is dealing with similar pressures. The company shipped more phones during the first half of the year, but its profit still fell. And with component prices climbing, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor have raised smartphone prices in China this month.

Huawei will launch the new tri-fold smartphone Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN with HarmonyOS 7.

Join the HarmonyOS 7 | HUAWEI Mate XT 2 and All-Scenario Product Launch Livestream on September 7 at 2:45 AM (GMT-4)! pic.twitter.com/VD6nZA729f

— Huawei (@Huawei) September 6, 2026

All of that makes expensive phones, especially foldables, much more important. There’s more room to make money on a premium foldable than on a budget phone where every component cost matters. It also makes the timing of these launches feel a lot more deliberate. Huawei and Xiaomi get their new foldables into the spotlight now, and if Apple brings a flood of new attention to the category later this week, shoppers will already have something new waiting.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
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September is becoming a very interesting month for foldable phones, and Xiaomi has just added another to the pile. The Xiaomi 18 Fold has launched in China with a shorter, wider shape that looks a little like a passport when closed. It’s quite a departure from the tall and narrow book-style foldables we’ve become used to, but Xiaomi isn't alone in thinking this might be the way forward.

Samsung already went down a similar road with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in July, giving it a shorter, wider footprint and a 4:3 display when unfolded. Apple is expected to reveal its first foldable iPhone on September 9 — just two days after Xiaomi's launch — and rumors have repeatedly pointed toward a similar passport-style design. Then there's Huawei, which launched the Mate XT 2 today as well, although it is taking things in an entirely different direction with a tri-fold design.

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Huawei just dropped its new tri-fold as a spectacular piece of hardware. The redesigned Mate XT 2 has a 10.2-inch folding display, a tougher inward-folding mechanism, and a jaw-dropping price tag. But now that Huawei has revealed the full specifications, one of its most interesting features has little to do with the screen.

The Mate XT 2 can record an electrocardiogram, or ECG, using electrodes built into its metal frame. So if a user unfolds the phone and holds the two sides with both hands, the device can capture a 30-second reading. The accompanying software then generates an ECG report that can flag sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, premature ventricular contractions, and premature atrial contractions in adults.

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We’ve reached a point where a phone folding in half doesn’t feel particularly strange anymore. Huawei, however, is still determined to make foldables weird. The company has introduced the Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design, the second generation of its trifold smartphone. And while the basic idea remains familiar — two hinges, three sections, one enormous folding screen — Huawei has upgraded almost everything around it.

Fold the Mate XT 2 completely, and you get a relatively conventional 6.5-inch smartphone. Open another section when you need some extra room, or unfold the whole thing into a 10.2-inch, 3K display with an almost square 12.8:9 aspect ratio. Perhaps the wildest number is its thickness. Fully opened, the Mate XT 2 measures just 3.5mm. Naturally, stacking three sections of the phone on top of one another makes it considerably thicker, at 12.3mm when completely folded. And Huawei isn't being subtle about the "Ultimate Design" part either. Black, white, and purple finishes are paired with gold detailing, while the camera housing gets a star-diamond pattern. It's very clearly supposed to look as expensive as it is.

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