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Apple is making sure you can’t walk into a store without bumping into the iPhone Duo

Apple is putting the iPhone Duo on display like it’s the star of the show

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Apple is preparing an unusually large retail push for the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, with flagship stores expected to feature dozens of hands-on demo units and dedicated displays. The aim is to give customers a proper look at the foldable device before deciding whether it is worth the premium price.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning more than 150 demo units at its Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City. The Apple Park Visitor Center is expected to have nearly 100, while stores on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, the Grove in Los Angeles, and Manhattan’s Upper West Side could each receive around 30 to 40 units. Smaller stores are expected to have roughly 20 demo devices.

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The rollout is significant in scale for a product that adds a new form factor to Apple’s lineup of iPhones. Instead of just placing the Duo on a showcase table, Apple seems keen on making the folding mechanism and larger screen part of the shopping experience.

Apple wants customers to experience the foldable iPhone up close

Apple is also reportedly working on dedicated fixtures that display the iPhone Duo opening and closing, making it hard to miss when customers walk into a store. A new MagSafe display stand will hold an unfolded Duo as well as two regular iPhones, letting shoppers see the devices side-by-side.

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Some stores will also have untethered demo units on the side of their sales floor. Customers can see features such as StandBy mode without the phone being secured to a security fixture.”

Such demonstrations could be especially helpful for consumers who have never owned a foldable phone before. They’ll be able to decide for themselves if the screen size, folding design and everyday usability are right for them – instead of relying solely on Apple’s marketing or online videos.

iPhone Duo launches on October 23, but stock could be limited

Apple is targeting an October 23 release for the iPhone Duo, with pre-orders beginning on October 16, according to the report. Gurman also warns that supply may be tight, although Apple has built up enough inventory to proceed with the October launch.

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Here’s the bottom line for shoppers: If you want to buy the first foldable iPhone, you might want to pre-order rather than assume it will be sitting on store shelves when it launches. The expanded demo setup will allow customers to see if the new design is right for them, but that doesn’t mean every store will have enough units to sell.

Apple’s retail strategy also shows how much is at stake for the Duo. The company wants customers to see and touch its first foldable iPhone before they buy one, and the limited supply may make it harder to get one on launch day than to find a demo unit.

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Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
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Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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