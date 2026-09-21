Apple leak claims 20th-anniversary iPhone will ape a design formula from a decade ago

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series has barely arrived, but an early leak is already pointing to a much more ambitious display overhaul for the company’s 20th-anniversary phones.

Digital Chat Station claims Apple is testing the iPhone 20 Pro with a 6.41-inch display at roughly 2686 x 1236 pixels, while the Pro Max could move to a 6.96-inch panel at around 2912 x 1340. Both phones are reportedly being tested with a borderless quad-curved design and a much smaller display cutout.

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The iPhone 20 name itself is not confirmed yet. Apple is expected to skip the iPhone 19 branding for its 2027 flagship generation, marking 20 years since the original iPhone launched in 2007. Apple made a similar naming jump for the 10th anniversary when it moved from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X.

The iPhone 18 Pro left us wanting something bigger

The iPhone 18 Pro brought useful upgrades, including the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, better battery life, and a variable-aperture 48MP main camera. The overall design barely moved, though. The iPhone 17 Pro had already done much of the heavy lifting with its redesigned chassis, vapor chamber, larger battery, and upgraded cameras.

The iPhone 20 Pro Max looks like this pic.twitter.com/JcFqSP4fPZ — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2026

Apple may be planning a much bigger visual reset for 2027. The reported display sizes are only slightly larger, but wrapping the screen toward all four edges could make the phones look substantially different from the current Pro models. Previous reporting already pointed to Apple exploring glass edges that flow smoothly into the display on every side.

Apple would hardly be first to try it

Quad-edge displays have been around for years. Samsung described the Galaxy S7 Edge’s 2016 panel as the world’s first “quad edge” flexible AMOLED, while Honor pushed the look further later that year with the original Magic and its heavily curved glass.

Curved displays eventually lost favor with many Android makers. Exposed glass is easier to damage, accidental touches can become annoying, screen protectors are more difficult to fit, and the curved edges can introduce glare and distortion. Apple would have to address those familiar problems if the quad-curved design survives testing. Digital Chat Station is describing early hardware, so plenty could still change before 2027.