 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple leak claims 20th-anniversary iPhone will ape a design formula from a decade ago

The iPhone 20 Pro Max could grow to nearly 7 inches.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone 2027 mockup
Apple's all-screen iPhone 20 mockup Ice Universe / X

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series has barely arrived, but an early leak is already pointing to a much more ambitious display overhaul for the company’s 20th-anniversary phones.

Digital Chat Station claims Apple is testing the iPhone 20 Pro with a 6.41-inch display at roughly 2686 x 1236 pixels, while the Pro Max could move to a 6.96-inch panel at around 2912 x 1340. Both phones are reportedly being tested with a borderless quad-curved design and a much smaller display cutout.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 20 name itself is not confirmed yet. Apple is expected to skip the iPhone 19 branding for its 2027 flagship generation, marking 20 years since the original iPhone launched in 2007. Apple made a similar naming jump for the 10th anniversary when it moved from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X.

The iPhone 18 Pro left us wanting something bigger

The iPhone 18 Pro brought useful upgrades, including the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, better battery life, and a variable-aperture 48MP main camera. The overall design barely moved, though. The iPhone 17 Pro had already done much of the heavy lifting with its redesigned chassis, vapor chamber, larger battery, and upgraded cameras.

The iPhone 20 Pro Max looks like this pic.twitter.com/JcFqSP4fPZ

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2026

Apple may be planning a much bigger visual reset for 2027. The reported display sizes are only slightly larger, but wrapping the screen toward all four edges could make the phones look substantially different from the current Pro models. Previous reporting already pointed to Apple exploring glass edges that flow smoothly into the display on every side.

Apple would hardly be first to try it

Quad-edge displays have been around for years. Samsung described the Galaxy S7 Edge’s 2016 panel as the world’s first “quad edge” flexible AMOLED, while Honor pushed the look further later that year with the original Magic and its heavily curved glass.

iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max mockup by Ice Universe
iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max mockup Ice Universe / X
Huawei Honor Magic from all angles
Honor Magic’s quad curved display from all angles Honor

Curved displays eventually lost favor with many Android makers. Exposed glass is easier to damage, accidental touches can become annoying, screen protectors are more difficult to fit, and the curved edges can introduce glare and distortion. Apple would have to address those familiar problems if the quad-curved design survives testing. Digital Chat Station is describing early hardware, so plenty could still change before 2027.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Digital Trends Reader’s Choice Awards 2026: It’s time to pick your favorite tech brands
This is your opportunity to honor the brands that you trust, and whose products are a part of your daily lives.
Artwork for Digital Trends Reader&apos;s Choice Awards 2026

For years, Digital Trends has engaged millions of tech enthusiasts across the world, who trust us with their daily news brief, hot takes, and useful guides. Most importantly, our reviews section is the pillar of our expertise and helps you make informed decisions about which gadgets to buy and which appliances to skip. Now, it's time for you to pick the brands that have impressed you with product quality, after-sales experience, and basically any other aspect that makes you trust them.

The 2025 edition of Digital Trends Reader's Choice awards picked up some surprising winners, showing us that an innovative new label can easily dethrone an established one if their products wow you consistently, and their services don't leave you hanging in a sea of uncertainty. This year, there are more categories to pick and more brands to vote for. From the best in the PC segment to the sleeper hit in the robot vacuum segment, we need your experience and faith to pick the brands that deserve your hard-earned money and acclaim.

Read more
iOS 27.2 beta reveals how Apple plans to stop its anti-theft feature from locking your iPhone by mistake
Apple’s unannounced iPhone anti-theft feature now has a name.
Apple iPhone 17 in Lavender Purple

Few things trigger panic faster than reaching for your phone and realizing it is no longer there. Losing one is bad enough, but having an unlocked phone snatched from your hand creates an even bigger problem. A thief may get a brief window to access personal information before the device gets locked.

Apple has been working on a feature designed for exactly that situation. New references found by 9to5Mac in iOS 27.2 beta 2 reveal more about the feature, internally called AutoLock, and how Apple plans to keep it from locking an iPhone when nothing is actually wrong.

Read more
iPhone Duo: Everything you should know about Apple’s first foldable
Seven years after Samsung, Apple finally has a foldable iPhone, and at $1,999, it undercuts the competition entirely.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple takes its sweet time adopting new trends or technologies, but when it does, it delivers one of the best implementations ever. That’s exactly what everyone is expecting from the company’s first foldable. Apple confirmed the device's name as the iPhone Duo at its September 9 event, settling months of speculation over "iPhone Fold" and "iPhone Ultra."

Apple confirmed its September 9, 2026 event date, with the tagline "Surprise and shine," and sent invitations on August 26. The "surprise" turned out to be the foldable iPhone. The event marked John Ternus's first major product launch as Apple CEO following Tim Cook's transition on September 1, 2026, genuinely one of the most consequential Apple keynotes in years, for two separate reasons.

Read more