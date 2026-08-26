Apple Maps has started putting sponsored businesses at the top of search results

Apple Maps has started showing sponsored businesses at the top of some search results in the U.S. and Canada, turning a feature Apple announced months ago into something users can now actually encounter.

Apple confirmed to 9to5Mac that the rollout began in recent days and will expand over the coming weeks. The ads can appear on iPhone and iPad, including in search results and Apple’s Suggested Places feature.

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There’s no setting to turn them off. Apple says ad interactions and location data aren’t tied to an Apple Account.

Where the sponsored results appear

Paid listings can appear above regular results when Apple considers them relevant to a search. They can also surface in Suggested Places, which gives businesses another way to reach people browsing nearby options.

The placements are labeled as ads. For businesses, the system is built around actions such as getting directions or making a call, making Maps a particularly direct place to pay for visibility.

What Apple says about privacy

Apple is leaning on privacy as it expands advertising inside Maps. A person’s location and interactions with Maps ads aren’t associated with their Apple Account, and Apple says personal data isn’t shared with advertisers.

Context still helps determine what appears. Recent searches and nearby trends can influence which sponsored result is shown, but Apple says that activity isn’t used to build a personal advertising profile tied to an individual account.

What changes for Maps users

The biggest change is how you read the results page. The first business you see can now be there because it paid for the placement rather than because Apple Maps ranked it highest organically.

That shift is easy to miss if you’re used to treating the first result as the strongest recommendation. The ad label is there, but the ranking itself now mixes paid visibility with ordinary search results, so checking what sits below the sponsored listing may become a more useful habit.

That doesn’t automatically make the result less useful, and the ad label should make the distinction clear. But the top spot in Apple Maps now comes with an extra question worth asking before you tap it.