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Apple may have found room for MagSafe in its impossibly thin foldable iPhone

The rumored foldable could keep one of the iPhone's most useful accessories intact.

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Front Page Tech / YouTube

Apple’s long-rumored foldable, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, has been leaked from every possible angle at this point. But one question that still lacked a clear answer is whether it will support MagSafe, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it will.

What did Gurman say?

Speaking on Tom’s Guide, Gurman said every indication he has heard points to MagSafe making it into the foldable iPhone. His reasoning is simple. Apple already squeezed MagSafe into the ultra-thin iPhone Air, so there’s no real reason it couldn’t pull off the same trick with the Ultra.

That’s a genuinely interesting update, because earlier leaks and renders of the foldable never really showed a MagSafe ring on the back panel. Given how thin the iPhone Ultra is rumored to be, with reports pointing to just 4.5mm when unfolded, thinner than even the iPhone Air’s 5.6mm frame, it made sense to assume Apple might have skipped MagSafe entirely to save space. Gurman’s comments suggest that’s not the case.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Front Page Tech / YouTube

Why would MagSafe on a foldable even matter?

If Apple can pull this off, it would be a real advantage over Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, which need a case to get any kind of magnetic wireless charging going. Being able to snap on a charger or accessory directly to a folding phone, without adding extra bulk, is exactly the kind of small convenience that could sway buyers toward Apple.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

MagSafe is obviously just one piece of a much bigger puzzle here. Leaked renders also point to a titanium body, an “over-engineered” hinge aimed at a near-creaseless display, and a more compact camera island.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Front Page Tech / YouTube

Apple is also expected to bring split-screen multitasking to iOS, reportedly exclusive to this foldable. Add in a price tag that could start north of $2,000, and MagSafe support feels like a small but genuinely welcome bit of good news for anyone already saving up.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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