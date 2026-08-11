 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple may make fake photos harder to pass off as iPhone shots

iPhone photos might soon leave a digital paper trail in iOS 27

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

In this age of AI, fake photos have become a genuine concern. But Apple might be planning on dealing with this with its next major iteration of iOS. Code discovered in iOS 27 beta 5 by 9to5Mac points to an unreleased feature called Apple Reference Image.

The system is designed to authenticate that an image originated from an iPhone camera by using information tied to the hardware that captured it. Meaning, iPhone photos could now arrive with a verifiable record of where they came from.

Your iPhone camera could vouch for its own photos

Apple iOS 27
9to5Google

Reference Image reportedly won’t apply to every photo you snap. Users would first need to enable Reference Mode under Settings > Camera > Reference Image, then capture pictures using a dedicated Reference option in the Camera app. So photos taken through the regular camera modes apparently won’t contain the provenance information required for authentication later.

Recommended Videos

When someone chooses to authenticate one of those images, the raw photo and its provenance data would be processed using Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Apple would receive specific sensor data and photo metadata, while the system would assign the authenticated image a unique ID.

Apple may even be able to revoke previous authentications if it discovers that a particular camera sensor has been compromised. These authenticated pictures could then be shared with other Apple users, whose devices would reportedly be capable of checking their authentication locally. The company is reportedly also working on a Transfer with Provenance feature for moving images over USB while retaining their Reference Image information.

Electronics, Computer, Mobile Phone
Apple

Photo authentication is becoming a much bigger deal

Apple’s alleged new feature arrives as tech companies increasingly search for ways to establish where digital images originated. Google has embraced technologies including SynthID. Meanwhile, standards such as C2PA attach provenance information that can identify how an image was created or modified.

But this approach is leveraging the iPhone camera itself. So instead of focusing on identifying AI-generated material, Apple is giving each genuine camera capture a unique identity to establish its origin. Keep in mind that this is still an unconfirmed feature found inside an iOS 27 beta. Apple hasn’t announced it publicly, and there’s no guarantee it will make the final iOS 27 release this fall. But I’d like to see this one survive the beta.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
After Google, Apple may quietly turn iCloud+ into a tiered AI subscription
iOS 27 beta 5 reveals that Apple Intelligence feature limits now scale with your iCloud+ storage tier.
apple-icloud+

iOS 27's fifth beta quietly shows something Apple only hinted at during its last earnings call: paying for a higher iCloud+ tier unlocks more access to Apple Intelligence features, starting with your smart home cameras.

So how is this actually showing up right now?

Read more
Beeper just solved the headache of messaging the same person on four different apps
Beeper's newest update merges conversations with the same contact across apps into one thread.
Text, Person, Text Message

During a regular workday, I text the same handful of people across three or four different apps. It’s mostly Teams or Slack for work, WhatsApp for sharing locations or personal stuff, and Instagram for Reels (mostly memes). On lighter days, it’s manageable, but when things get busy, keeping track of different conversations has genuinely thrown me off more than once.

Beeper just shipped an update that solves that mess. The universal chat app can now compile conversations with the same person from different apps into a single chatbot. While this isn’t the only update that the platform has announced, it's perhaps the most important one.

Read more
Grok Bot wants to take work off your plate, not just answer your queries
SpaceXAI and Cursor's new Grok Bot app treats AI as a working teammate.
File, Webpage, Page

SpaceXAI and Cursor just released Grok Bot. It's built around AI agents called Bots or "teammates," if you will. 

Designed to complete real work and only check in with you when something is in the final phase and needs your approval, Grok Bot is currently available in beta on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Linux. An Android version, as well as an enterprise version, are coming soon.

Read more