Apple may make fake photos harder to pass off as iPhone shots

In this age of AI, fake photos have become a genuine concern. But Apple might be planning on dealing with this with its next major iteration of iOS. Code discovered in iOS 27 beta 5 by 9to5Mac points to an unreleased feature called Apple Reference Image.

The system is designed to authenticate that an image originated from an iPhone camera by using information tied to the hardware that captured it. Meaning, iPhone photos could now arrive with a verifiable record of where they came from.

Your iPhone camera could vouch for its own photos

Reference Image reportedly won’t apply to every photo you snap. Users would first need to enable Reference Mode under Settings > Camera > Reference Image, then capture pictures using a dedicated Reference option in the Camera app. So photos taken through the regular camera modes apparently won’t contain the provenance information required for authentication later.

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When someone chooses to authenticate one of those images, the raw photo and its provenance data would be processed using Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. Apple would receive specific sensor data and photo metadata, while the system would assign the authenticated image a unique ID.

Apple may even be able to revoke previous authentications if it discovers that a particular camera sensor has been compromised. These authenticated pictures could then be shared with other Apple users, whose devices would reportedly be capable of checking their authentication locally. The company is reportedly also working on a Transfer with Provenance feature for moving images over USB while retaining their Reference Image information.

Photo authentication is becoming a much bigger deal

Apple’s alleged new feature arrives as tech companies increasingly search for ways to establish where digital images originated. Google has embraced technologies including SynthID. Meanwhile, standards such as C2PA attach provenance information that can identify how an image was created or modified.

But this approach is leveraging the iPhone camera itself. So instead of focusing on identifying AI-generated material, Apple is giving each genuine camera capture a unique identity to establish its origin. Keep in mind that this is still an unconfirmed feature found inside an iOS 27 beta. Apple hasn’t announced it publicly, and there’s no guarantee it will make the final iOS 27 release this fall. But I’d like to see this one survive the beta.