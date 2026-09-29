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Apple Pay is finally live in India, but there’s a catch

You can finally leave your physical card at home, as long as you have an eligible Axis Bank credit card.

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Apple Pay showing axis card
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If you’re an iPhone user in India, you have probably watched friends abroad pay with a simple tap and wondered when your turn would come. Well, the wait is over. Apple Pay is now live in India on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and Mac users won’t be left out for long.

The best part is that you can say goodbye to PINs and OTPs. Just tap and pay in stores, inside your favorite apps, while shopping online, or at any contactless card machine.

Who can use Apple Pay right now?

There’s a catch. For now, Apple Pay only works with Axis Bank credit cards on the Visa and Mastercard networks. If you have one, you can add it from the updated Axis Bank app. You can also head to the Wallet app, tap the plus icon, and follow the prompts.

Apple Pay is now rolling out in India after 12 years, as per Apple’s backend pic.twitter.com/Takw6hYe7o

— Aaron (@aaronp613) September 30, 2026

Your iPhone needs to be an iPhone XR or newer running iOS 18, while Apple Watch owners need a Series 6 or newer on watchOS 11. To use Apple Pay, press the side button twice, verify it’s you with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode, and bring your phone close to the card machine.

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Plenty of popular names already accept it, including Apple Stores, Zomato, Blinkit, Croma, Chaayos, Tata 1mg, and Reliance brands. Apple is also working with payment companies like Razorpay, Paytm, and PayU, so the list should keep growing.

Is Apple Pay safe to use?

Security is where Apple Pay truly shines. Apple doesn’t store your real card number on your iPhone or its servers, and shops never get to see it. Instead, your device uses a unique encrypted stand-in number that stays locked away in a dedicated security chip.

Your purchase history stays private too, since Apple doesn’t hold on to payment records linked to you. If you misplace your iPhone, open Find My to lock it and stop anyone from paying with it.

Should you set it up today?

One bank is limiting, and I hope more join soon. Apple Pay already works in over 90 countries and regions, so India’s arrival feels long overdue. If you carry an Axis Bank credit card, set it up today and breeze through checkout.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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