Apple raised the iPhone 18 Pro price, and buyers may have voted with their wallets

Apple has reportedly asked some suppliers to reduce component production for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as higher prices and weaker-than-expected demand put pressure on its latest flagship smartphones. According to Nikkei Asia, component orders for October have been cut by 15% to 20% compared with Apple’s original requests, raising questions about whether the premium iPhones are attracting enough buyers at their new prices.

The report, citing people familiar with Apple’s supply chain, says the company became more cautious about shipments in early September. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the Pro Max starts at $1,299, with both models priced $100 higher than their predecessors. They went on sale on September 18.

Higher prices may be catching up with Apple

The reported production cuts come amid a wider shortage of memory chips and rising component costs. Smartphone makers are paying more for essential parts and passing some of those expenses on to consumers. According to IDC figures cited by Nikkei Asia, global smartphone shipments are forecast to fall 16.7% in 2026, while average selling prices are expected to rise 27.6% year over year.

Apple’s decision to raise prices may be making the new Pro models harder to sell. UBS analysts have reportedly observed that average delivery waiting times for the iPhone 18 Pro are falling across more than 30 markets, even though supply conditions remain stable. Shorter waits can indicate that demand is not keeping pace with available stock, although Apple’s revised launch schedule may also be affecting the numbers.

Recommended Videos

Apple has prioritised three premium iPhone models for its autumn launch this year, while delaying the standard iPhone 18 and the next iPhone Air until a planned spring release. That means the usual boost from the more affordable standard models has not yet arrived.

The iPhone Duo faces its own pricing test

The reported slowdown could also raise questions about Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. Starting at $1,999 for the 256GB model, it is scheduled to begin rolling out across 70 countries and regions on October 23. One source cited by Nikkei Asia suggested the foldable could face similar demand challenges because of its high price.

However, lower component orders do not automatically mean Apple’s revenue will fall. The higher prices could offset some of the impact of reduced shipments, and Apple has experience adjusting production to changing demand.

The company has not publicly commented on the reported cuts. It also remains unclear whether further production adjustments will follow in November. For now, Apple’s next challenge is finding out how much buyers are willing to pay for its premium phones as hardware costs continue to rise.

RELATED COVERAGE: