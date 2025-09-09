Catch every new video Apple released for its Awe Dropping event

Apple’s highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” launch event took place on Tuesday and lasted just over an hour. The tech giant dropped plenty of exciting new gear at the event, including an all-new and super-slim iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 series, new high-end buds in the form of the AirPods Pro 3, and new Apple Watches.

Soon after Apple’s event ended, the Cupertino company dropped a bunch of videos online, including one designed to help you choose the iPhone that’s right for you.

iPhone Air

The all-new iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick and tips the scales at a mere 165 grams, making it Apple’s thinnest and lightest smartphone ever. As you’d expect, the video goes to town on communicating its ultra-slim, ultra-light design.

iPhone 17 Pro

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 17 series, featuring the base iPhone 17 model with a slightly larger 6.3-inch display (the larger Ultra option has been dropped), the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple’s ‘can’t decide’ guide

If you’re after a brand new iPhone, you now have four models to choose from (plus the entry-level iPhone 16e, which launched earlier this year). Apple has just released a video explaining the main differences to help you choose between the iPhone 17/17 Pro/17 Pro Max/Air. Apple isn’t allowing embeds of this video but you can watch it here.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple’s new high-end buds offer a slightly smaller design, improved noise cancellation and, for the first time, heart-rate monitoring.

Apple Watch

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, alongside the Ultra Watch 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3. In its new video, Apple doesn’t feature the new watches but instead focuses on how the Apple Watch’s health features have saved people’s lives.

Catch up quick

Here’s a 155-second roundup of all the action from Apple’s September 2025 event, though if you really want to sit through all 71 minutes of it, you can do that too!