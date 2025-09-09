 Skip to main content
Catch every new video Apple released for its Awe Dropping event

There's lots of new gear to get excited about.

By

Apple’s highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” launch event took place on Tuesday and lasted just over an hour. The tech giant dropped plenty of exciting new gear at the event, including an all-new and super-slim iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 series, new high-end buds in the form of the AirPods Pro 3, and new Apple Watches

Soon after Apple’s event ended, the Cupertino company dropped a bunch of videos online, including one designed to help you choose the iPhone that’s right for you.

iPhone Air

The all-new iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick and tips the scales at a mere 165 grams, making it Apple’s thinnest and lightest smartphone ever. As you’d expect, the video goes to town on communicating its ultra-slim, ultra-light design.

iPhone 17 Pro

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 17 series, featuring the base iPhone 17 model with a slightly larger 6.3-inch display (the larger Ultra option has been dropped), the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple’s ‘can’t decide’ guide

If you’re after a brand new iPhone, you now have four models to choose from (plus the entry-level iPhone 16e, which launched earlier this year). Apple has just released a video explaining the main differences to help you choose between the iPhone 17/17 Pro/17 Pro Max/Air. Apple isn’t allowing embeds of this video but you can watch it here.

Apple's iPhone 17 series.
Apple

AirPods Pro 3

Apple’s new high-end buds offer a slightly smaller design, improved noise cancellation and, for the first time, heart-rate monitoring. 

Apple Watch

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, alongside the Ultra Watch 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3. In its new video, Apple doesn’t feature the new watches but instead focuses on how the Apple Watch’s health features have saved people’s lives.

Catch up quick

Here’s a 155-second roundup of all the action from Apple’s September 2025 event, though if you really want to sit through all 71 minutes of it, you can do that too!

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Editors’ Recommendations

iPhone 17 series looks primed for a battle of sense against impulse
The choice will be harder than ever this year. Let's just hope the price sticks.
An iPhone 16 laying on a shelf with its screen on.

The eleventh-hour iPhone 17 leaks are coming in hot. Carriers are getting ready with their sale offers. And pundits are giving their hot takes on what Apple must get right for the upcoming phones to smash sales records. But it seems Apple’s awe-dropping event will be a test of impulse and practicality for potential shoppers, including myself.

I often come across bold statements that claim iPhones to be the most practical smartphones out there. To a large extent, I agree with the sentiment. iPhones get the job done, even though they may not serve the most advanced stack in terms of camera or battery. The iPhone 17 series is going to be a different beast.

Read more
Last gasp leaks build up hype for meaty iPhone 17 series upgrades
Big cameras, better cooling, and larger batteries.
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's lock screen.

Just a day ahead of Apple's "Awe Dropping" launch event for the iPhone 17 series, a couple of leaks are claiming to shed some big surprises that Apple has cooked up for its upcoming phones. The details have allegedly been sourced from a Chinese regulatory agency and a Korean telecom carrier, and back up previous rumors.

The big picture

Read more
This Apple event rumor is the most exciting, and it’s not iPhone 17
iPhone 16 Pro and an Apple Watch.

We’re less than two days from one of Apple’s biggest events in recent history, where the company will use its “Awe dropping” event to reveal several new products and services.

Chief among these is the upcoming iPhone 17 series, and Apple is expected to launch four new models, like last year. However, unlike the previous year, Apple is making sizable changes to the product lineup, and joining the ranks of phones like the Tecno Pova Slim and Galaxy S25 Edge by opting for an ultra-thin body in the iPhone 17 Air.

Read more