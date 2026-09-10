AppleCare One Family lets your whole family share one AppleCare plan

Managing AppleCare across a family has always meant separate plans, separate bills, and separate headaches. Apple’s fix showed up on September 9 in the form of AppleCare One Family, a $49.99 monthly subscription that folds every eligible device across your Family Sharing group, as many as six people, into one plan.

What do you get with AppleCare One Family?

The coverage matches what AppleCare+ already offers. Drop your phone or spill something on it, and you’re covered. Batteries that wear out get replaced. Need help fast? Apple Experts move you to the front of the line.

Apple has also thrown in theft and loss protection for eligible iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models, with room for six claims a year across the entire group. Instead of paying per device or per person, one subscription now covers every qualifying Apple product under your roof.

How many devices can you add?

This is what makes the plan worth a second look. Once you subscribe, you can add iPhones, iPads, and Macs owned by anyone in your Family Sharing group. According to Apple, any device you add should be less than four years old and in good working condition.

If you buy a new Apple product, it joins the plan automatically at no extra cost. The $49.99 monthly price stays the same, no matter how many eligible devices you add, whether that’s an iPhone, MacBook, or iPad.

How to get started?

To get started, you will need to turon on Family Sharing and invite up to five people into your group. Once everyone’s in, their eligible devices can ride along on the same plan.

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This isn’t Apple’s first attempt at bundled coverage either. AppleCare One debuted in the US back in July 2025 at $19.99 a month for up to three products. AppleCare One Family arrives in the US on September 14.

It is a small change on paper, but if your family owns more than a couple of Apple devices, it could end up saving you a real headache and some money too.