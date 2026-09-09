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Apple’s A20 Pro chip brings two new super cores and 40% faster GPU performance to iPhone 18 Pro

Built on a 2nm node, Apple’s latest flagship silicon packs a 32-core Neural Engine and a revamped cooling system for improved sustained speeds.

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Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 56 minutes ago

Apple’s next-generation silicon for the iPhone is official. Built on TSMC’s 2nm process, the new A20 Pro promises noticeable improvements in performance and efficiency, boasting upgraded CPU cores, a redesigned GPU architecture, and a revamped Neural Engine.

CPU, GPU, and Memory Upgrades

While the A20 Pro retains the 6-core CPU layout of last year’s A19 Pro, Apple has introduced two performance “super cores” alongside four new efficiency cores equipped with integrated Neural Accelerators. Backed by 50 percent more memory bandwidth than the A19 Pro, the updated CPU delivers up to 20 percent faster speeds.

Apple A20 Pro
Apple

On the graphics front, the redesigned 7-core GPU offers up to 40 percent faster performance for heavy gaming and 3D rendering.

AI & Connectivity Focus

AI processing gets a major boost with a Dual 16-core Neural Engine layout. Packing 32 total cores, it delivers double the AI processing power of the A19 Pro to accelerate on-device LLMs and computational photography.

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The iPhone 18 Pro lineup also debuts custom networking silicon alongside the processor, including the N1 Chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, and the C2 cellular modem that utilizes AI-driven optimizations for cellular quality. It delivers noticeably faster upload speeds than the C1X while drawing 15 percent less energy, alongside mmWave support in the U.S.

M-series-inspired packaging and vapor chamber

To sustain peak performance without thermal throttling, Apple borrowed a packaging trick from its M-series Mac chips. The A20 Pro places the silicon die side-by-side with memory, removing RAM from the primary thermal path and allowing the chip to contact a new cooling system directly.

Terrific improvements to the thermal system on the iphone 18 Pro. pic.twitter.com/aX2RZvJWU8

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

This design feeds into a next-generation vapor chamber featuring new materials and three times the surface area of the iPhone 17 Pro setup, yielding up to a 40 percent gain in sustained performance over the previous generation.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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