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Apple’s best Messages feature from the iOS 27 beta is finally coming back

The feature can turn texts about reminders, plans, and photos into quick actions without making you leave the conversation.

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Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

If you tried the iOS 27 beta this summer, you might remember a handy Messages feature called Suggestions. It vanished right before iOS 27 reached the public, but the good news is that it’s making a comeback with iOS 27.2.

Apple pulled Suggestions shortly before the fall launch and promised to bring it back later. Now, the feature has returned in the iOS 27.2 beta, and it seems Apple used the extra time wisely.

What do Messages suggestions actually do?

Suggestions keep an eye on what you and your friends are talking about and offer quick shortcuts based on the conversation. Tap one, and the task is done. These shortcuts sit neatly under the message that triggered them, so you never have to leave the chat or juggle between apps.

Messages suggestion feature
Apple

Let’s say your partner texts you to pick up milk on the way home. Messages can offer to save that request in Reminders or Notes. If a friend brings up a birthday dinner on Saturday, you can drop it straight into your calendar. Even photo requests get easier, as Messages can dig through your library and surface the right shots by spotting people, places, and keywords.

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In the summer builds, Suggestions could be a bit overeager, offering to create reminders, notes, or calendar events in chats where none were needed. That seems to have changed with iOS 27.2. Suggestions now show up less often, and when they do appear, they actually make sense for the conversation.

When can you get it?

iOS 27.2 is still in beta, but it’s expected to land soon along with a handful of other new features. If you stayed away from the betas, this will be your first chance to try Suggestions. I, for one, am glad Apple chose to polish the feature instead of rushing out something that clutters our chats.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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