iPhone Duo is late to the party, but gets better dust and water resistance than Samsung

Apple surely took its time to launch its first foldable iPhone. However, the device it has revealed comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For a folding phone, the 6 in that rating is the part worth paying attention to.

IP ratings use two numbers. The first measures protection against solid particles such as dust, while the second covers water resistance. A rating of IP68 means the iPhone Duo gets the highest level of dust protection under the standard and strong protection against water. Apple says the phone was tested at depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

Dust protection is where the iPhone Duo stands out

Water resistance is already common on expensive foldables. Dust is a much tougher problem because hinges, moving parts, and tiny gaps give sand, lint, and other debris more places to get inside.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 carries an IP48 rating. Its 8 still represents strong water resistance, but the 4 does not certify the phone as dust-tight. The iPhone Duo’s 6 does. That gives Apple’s first foldable the highest dust-protection level under the IP standard.

Google has already reached the same level

Apple is not the first foldable maker to get there. Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold also carries an IP68 rating, so it matches the iPhone Duo for certified dust and water protection.

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Still, IP68 is reassurance, not a free pass to abuse the hardware. Apple notes that dust and water resistance can decrease through normal wear. In other words, your $1,999 foldable may be dust-tight, but giving it a dust bath is still a terrible idea.