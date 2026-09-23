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Apple’s Health app is a proper health dashboard. It can even book your blood work

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Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Apple

Apple has just redesigned the Apple Health app. It is now available to public beta testers through iOS 27.2, bringing the overhaul Apple announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple Watch Series 12. The headline change is Apple Intelligence, which can dynamically interpret your health and fitness data instead of simply presenting another wall of graphs.

Everything new with Apple Health

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Apple

The new Insights tab creates a summary that updates throughout the day using information across heart health, sleep, readiness, fitness, vitals, and cycle tracking. Apple claims that those insights can turn raw data into personalized guidance. If your cardiovascular fitness is improving, for example, Health might suggest adding interval work to a regular run rather than merely showing you a VO2 max trend line.

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Another new addition is the Longevity tab, which looks across longer-term health data instead of just focusing on daily numbers. It includes Health Age, an Apple Watch-powered metric that compares certain health measures with your actual age. Apple is also adding movement evaluations for flexibility, strength, balance, and other areas using vision-based AI on the iPhone alongside heart-rate information.

You can now order lab work from your iPhone

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Apple Watch Series 12 Health app Insights and Sleep Score
Apple

US users can now schedule and purchase testing directly through Health at roughly 2,000 Quest Diagnostics locations. The $119 panel covers more than 50 biomarkers, with results flowing back into the Health app alongside historical lab data. Apple also plans contextual videos and articles from clinical experts explaining what certain results mean and why they may matter.

The redesigned experience is currently available through the iOS 27.2 public beta and is expected to reach the stable channel in October. It starts in US English, requires an Apple Intelligence-compatible device for the redesigned experience, and some functions, such as Health Age, require an Apple Watch.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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