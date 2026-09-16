Apple’s latest iOS 27.2 trick could keep you out of the doghouse

Apple only started rolling out iOS 27 yesterday, but Apple is already working on the next update, which has a small feature that could prove surprisingly useful. As MacRumors points out, the latest iOS 27.2 beta adds an anniversary reminder to Call Context, which can warn you about an important date just before you place a call.

Call Context itself arrived with iOS 27. We previously covered one of its more delightful tricks, where calling someone on their birthday brings up a reminder along with a small fireworks animation. The iOS 27.2 beta now takes that idea a little further by adding anniversaries into the mix.

Your iPhone can give you one last reminder

If an anniversary has been saved in someone’s contact card, iOS 27.2 can surface the date on the call screen when you contact them that day. Unlike birthdays, anniversaries do not get their own animation, so the fireworks remain exclusive to birthday calls for now.

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Call Context can also pull relevant information from apps such as Mail when it may be useful during a call. Anniversary support gives the feature a more personal role alongside the practical information it already surfaces.

There is still one catch

The anniversary has to be saved in Contacts first. Apple includes an anniversary option under the date field, while supported Apple Intelligence devices can also use Siri AI to add it to a contact card. Apple has not released iOS 27.2 to the public yet, so the feature is currently limited to the beta build. The update is expected to roll out more broadly in October.