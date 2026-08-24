Apple’s new AI shopping assistant can help you choose your next iPhone or Mac

Apple has started rolling out its long-rumored AI shopping assistant, and it’s already appearing on some iPhones. Select users now see a new chat-style icon in the Apple Store app, replacing the usual search button (via 9to5Mac).

Tapping the icon reveals a virtual assistant ready to help you shop. However, Apple has not made a formal announcement, and it appears to be a limited rollout for testing.

Apple tipped its hand months ago

You might remember hearing whispers about this back in July. Apple quietly updated the Apple Store app’s privacy policy with a new section called Virtual Shopping Assistant, describing what data the feature would collect before it even appeared. The policy mentioned using account details, device identifiers, and chat information to personalize your experience.

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Now Apple has finally turned it into a real feature. Leaked screenshots show the assistant introducing itself and inviting you to ask about products, existing orders, or connecting with a specialist.

This is new pic.twitter.com/oSG65sTOXJ — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 24, 2026

What Apple’s AI shopping assistant can help with?

Once you’re chatting, you can ask about the trade-in value of a product, get help understanding carrier offers, compare the iPad lineup, or even figure out which Apple Watch fits your needs. The assistant can also walk you through iPhone monthly payment options.

Apple does warn that responses come from AI and might occasionally be wrong, and it may keep transcripts to monitor quality and catch fraud. There’s also mention of sharing chat data with unnamed partners, hinting that a third-party AI model could be doing some of the heavy lifting behind the scenes. For now, Apple hasn’t said when this expands beyond early testers.

Meanwhile, Apple has more in the pipeline. The company is reportedly prepping for its September event with the iPhone 18 Pro and a foldable iPhone Ultra. A refreshed iMac with the upcoming M6 chip is also rumored before year end, and AirPods may soon get camera-equipped models that feed visual context to Siri, a feature already raising privacy concerns.