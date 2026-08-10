Aptoide becomes the first third-party app store to land inside Google Play

For over a decade, finding a rival Android app store meant hunting down APK files and clicking through security warnings. But that changes now. Aptoide Games, a gaming-focused marketplace, is available for download directly through Google Play in the United States. It marks the first time a competing app store has officially landed inside Google‘s own platform since it shut the door on rivals more than ten years ago.

Why Google finally opened the door to Play Store

Google’s longstanding legal battle with Epic Games set this in motion. Epic sued both Google and Apple back in 2020, after Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store for bypassing its in-app payment system. The lawsuit dragged on for years, and in 2024, a US District Judge ruled in Epic’s favor, ordering Google to open the Play Store to competing app stores.

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Later on, Google and Epic worked out a settlement that introduced new billing options for developers alongside a formal program letting registered third-party app stores plug into Google Play. The final rules only went into effect last month, clearing the way for third-party stores like Aptoide to actually launch.

Google’s new framework, called Play Catalog Access, lets qualifying marketplaces integrate with Play Store infrastructure while still operating independently. Aptoide has a history here too, since it was actually available on Google Play in Android’s early years before getting pushed out entirely.

Why this is a big moment for Android

Aptoide’s arrival is about more than mobile games. It represents a new level of competition on Android after several years of Google controlling the easiest path to app discovery. The company says users now have more choice, while developers gain another way to distribute their apps without relying solely on Google Play.

For now, Aptoide Games is only available through Google Play in the United States, although Android users elsewhere can still install it through sideloading. Since Google Play Store has already created a dedicated section for third-party app stores, Aptoide won’t be the only rival app store, as Amazon, Samsung, and even the Epic Games Store could also follow.