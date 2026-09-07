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Arm’s new chip platform wants to make your phone smarter and your games prettier

Your next phone might get an AI brain boost and a graphics glow up, together.

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Arm

Phones have quietly gone from running one AI feature at a time to juggling entire AI agents that plan, reason, and act on your behalf. That shift needs serious horsepower, and Arm thinks it has cracked the formula with its newly announced CSS for Mobile 2 platform.

What’s new on the graphics side?

The headline act here is the Mali G2-Ultra NX, and Arm calls it the most advanced mobile GPU yet. What makes it different is that it’s the first Mali GPU to pack dedicated neural accelerators right alongside the traditional graphics pipeline. Instead of AI and graphics working in separate lanes, they now share the same road, which Arm says delivers up to 4x better performance per watt for neural graphics tasks.

Arm-Mali-G2-Ultra-NX-GPU
Arm

Even without factoring in AI, Arm claims a 14% jump in performance on existing games compared to the last generation. Game studios are already testing the waters too, with names like Tencent, Unity China, NetEase, and Infold Games building support for Arm’s neural graphics tech into their titles.

How does the CPU keep pace with AI agents?

Graphics are only half the story. Running an AI agent means constantly juggling context, scheduling tasks, and coordinating between apps and models, and that job falls on the CPU. Arm’s new C2 CPU cluster pairs its fastest chip yet, the C2-Ultra, with efficiency-focused C2-Pro cores, and doubles up on SME2 units to handle AI workloads locally.

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The numbers Arm is sharing are solid: up to 1.7x more AI performance and 15% faster single-thread speeds than the previous C1-Ultra, while using 38% less power for the same output. That’s a meaningful gain if you want your phone’s assistant to feel snappy without draining your battery by lunchtime.

Arm is also rolling out developer tools like its new AI Portal, so app makers can actually put all this new hardware to good use instead of it sitting unused in a spec sheet. Put it all together, and CSS for Mobile 2 feels less like a spec bump and more like Arm laying the groundwork for phones that can actually keep up with the AI agents everyone keeps promising us.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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