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Beeper just solved the headache of messaging the same person on four different apps

Beeper's newest update merges conversations with the same contact across apps into one thread.

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Beeper

During a regular workday, I text the same handful of people across three or four different apps. It’s mostly Teams or Slack for work, WhatsApp for sharing locations or personal stuff, and Instagram for Reels (mostly memes). On lighter days, it’s manageable, but when things get busy, keeping track of different conversations has genuinely thrown me off more than once.

Beeper just shipped an update that solves that mess. The universal chat app can now compile conversations with the same person from different apps into a single chatbot. While this isn’t the only update that the platform has announced, it’s perhaps the most important one.

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Beeper

So how does merging chats actually work?

Beeper already lets you pull every messaging app into one inbox. However, this update goes further by bringing separate conversations with the same contact into one chat thread. So, all your work-related chats, personal stuff, and memes, from three to four different apps, come under one chat. Basically, the update lets you think about the platform and focus more on the conversation.

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Alongside that, Beeper has introduced Labels. They let you carve out dedicated spaces for categories like work, close friends, or family, and optionally keep those chats out of your main inbox entirely, depending on what you’re doing or what you want to focus on at any given point. 

A redesigned, fully customizable Spacebar on both Android and iOS also lets you pin your most-used spaces front and center too.

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Beeper

What else is packed into this update?

Beeper also adds support for creating and voting on polls directly within supported apps. Its desktop app now speaks Spanish, French, Japanese, and Portuguese. 

Five features that were previously available for Plus-only users, including Incognito Mode, scheduled sending, voice note transcription, chat reminders, and custom labels, are now free for all on a trial basis. 

Android users get real visual customization too, including colors, bubble styles, and animated wallpapers applied globally or per conversation. The iPhone app, on the other hand, now connects to CarPlay and lets you safely check and reply to messages on the road.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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