Belkin’s new power banks use semi-solid-state batteries and claim 3x longer life

Belkin has revealed two new UltraCharge Pro power banks at the ongoing IFA 2026 event, both using a semi-solid-state battery design that the company calls BoostSolid Cell.

The lineup consists of a slim 5,000mAh magnetic power bank and a larger 10,000mAh model with a display. The charging hardware is fairly familiar, but Belkin is putting most of the attention on the batteries inside them, claiming a longer lifespan, slimmer designs, and improved safety compared with conventional liquid-cell power banks.

What does BoostSolid Cell actually change?

BoostSolid Cell uses a semi-solid-state design that adds a gel-like layer alongside the liquid electrolyte. Belkin says this allows the cells to take up less space while also reducing problems such as swelling over time.

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The company claims its new power banks are engineered to last up to three times longer than other power banks. It also says the battery architecture reduces the risk of thermal runaway and fire. Two temperature sensors monitor the battery every 250 milliseconds and can stop power delivery if operating limits are exceeded. Those are Belkin’s own claims, so their real-world longevity will take time to establish.

Semi-solid-state batteries are not new to power banks either. Kuxiu already sells its S3 with a 10,000mAh semi-solid-state battery, while BMX offers several SolidSafe models using similar technology.

What do the two new UltraCharge Pro models offer?

First up, there’s the UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K, which measures just 8.8mm thick. It supports 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, along with up to 22.5W through USB-C. Belkin claims it is 40% slimmer than comparable 5,000mAh power banks.

The larger UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Display has a 10,000mAh capacity and supports up to 60W USB-C output, putting laptops and tablets alongside phones on the list of devices it can charge.

It includes two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a screen that displays battery level, charging output, and thermal information. The power bank supports 40W input for recharging and up to 15W passthrough charging.

The 5,000mAh model costs $69.99, while the 10,000mAh version costs $89.99. Both will be available in black and sand beginning in September 2026.