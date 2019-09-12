The best Android apps in 2026: I spent months testing dozens that truly earn their keep

A good Android app should earn its place on your phone. It might make an everyday task easier, handle something the built-in software can’t, or let you change an experience that never quite worked for you.

These 20 apps cover everything from quick notes and password management to automation and local file sharing. Some are free, others charge for advanced features, and a few take some effort to figure out. The point isn’t to install them all. It’s to find the ones that make your phone work better for you.

Using an iPhone instead? Check out our best iPhone apps guide.

The starter kit

To pick the apps listed below, I started with a category-wise breakdown of apps that an average person runs into on a day-to-day basis. Subsequently, I narrowed down my picks based on average Google Play Store ratings, developer trust, and the general consensus on the reliability (and feature set) of an app based on real-human feedback across social resources like Reddit and official community forums.

In order to test these apps, I installed them on my Pixel 10a, running the latest build of Android 17. All the apps tested were installed from the Google Play Store with the latest update available at the time of writing in September of 2026. I signed in using my personal Google account, and wherever applicable, a separate service account linked to my Play Store log-in to access the full set of features.

The best Android apps at a glance

Here’s the complete selection, organized by what each app does best. Jump to an individual recommendation for more details.

App Best for Price TickTick Managing tasks and schedules Free; Premium subscription Google Keep Capturing quick notes Free Notion Organizing projects and information Free; paid plans ChatGPT Everyday AI assistance Free; paid plans Google Gemini Android-integrated AI assistance Free; paid plans Bitwarden Managing passwords and passkeys Free; paid plans Signal Private messaging Free Proton VPN VPN connections Free; paid plans Niagara Launcher Simplifying the Android home screen Free; paid features Tasker Automating Android tasks Paid LocalSend Sharing files between devices Free Solid Explorer Advanced file management Free trial; paid unlock Snapseed Editing photos Free Canva Creating graphics and presentations Free; paid features Pocket Casts Organizing podcasts Free; paid plans Poweramp Playing a personal music library Free trial; paid unlock Libby Borrowing ebooks and audiobooks Free with an eligible library card Waze Driving and traffic updates Free JustWatch Finding movies and TV shows Free; Pro subscription Caliber Tracking strength workouts Free; paid plans and coaching

The best productivity and organization apps

TickTick – Best for managing tasks and schedules

Remembering what you need to do is one problem. Finding time to do it is another. TickTick combines task lists, recurring reminders, calendar planning, and habit tracking, so your commitments and schedule live in the same place.

The integrated calendar is especially handy when you’re trying to fit tasks around meetings and appointments. You can keep track of recurring household chores alongside larger projects without juggling separate apps.

Basic task management is free, while Premium unlocks advanced calendar functionality and removes certain organizational limits. It’s more involved than a basic notes app, but that extra structure makes sense when a simple checklist no longer cuts it.

Get TickTick on Google Play

Google Keep – Best for capturing quick notes

Sometimes you just need somewhere to write something down before it disappears from your brain. Google Keep handles notes, checklists, voice memos, and photos without asking you to build an elaborate organizational system first.

Its Android widgets are particularly convenient. You can keep a shopping list or frequently used note on your home screen instead of opening the app every time you need it.

Keep is free for standard personal use and works alongside other Google services. It’s less suited to complicated projects involving connected documents, databases, or detailed task dependencies. Our guide to the best note-taking apps covers more options if you need something different.

Get Google Keep on Google Play

Notion – Best for organizing projects and information

When your notes start turning into projects, reference materials, and sprawling collections of information, Notion gives you somewhere to organize the lot. You can build connected pages, documents, databases, and shared workspaces for everything from research to collaborative projects.

The Android app lets you access those workspaces away from your computer. Editing a complicated database on a small screen can be cumbersome, though, so it’s better suited to checking information and making smaller updates.

The free plan limits individual file uploads to 5MB. Offline access also takes preparation: you can download pages, but their subpages don’t automatically come along for the ride. Paid plans offer additional offline conveniences.

There’s plenty of flexibility, provided you’re willing to spend some time setting things up.

Get Notion on Google Play

The best AI apps for Android

ChatGPT – Best for everyday AI assistance

ChatGPT can help when you’re trying to make sense of something unfamiliar, untangle an idea, or get a first draft onto the page.

Its Android app supports conversational assistance, voice interaction, and image-related capabilities. You might use it to understand an error message, reorganize a document, or prepare questions before a meeting. It’s also useful for exploring different approaches when you aren’t sure where to begin.

You can use ChatGPT for free, although paid plans offer different usage allowances and additional capabilities.

There’s one important catch: a confident answer isn’t necessarily a correct one. Factual claims, references, and important advice still need checking, particularly when the consequences of getting something wrong are significant.

Get ChatGPT on Google Play

Google Gemini – Best for Android-integrated AI assistance

Google Gemini can take over as your phone’s primary digital assistant, bringing AI assistance into supported Android functions and Google services. Our guide to using Gemini on Android explains how to make the switch.

Depending on your device and account, that means you can use it for supported phone functions and tasks involving connected Google services. Its appeal is having an assistant that works with parts of your phone rather than one you primarily open for a separate conversation.

Gemini offers free access, with additional capabilities available through paid Google AI plans. Exactly what’s available depends on your device, region, account, and subscription.

Before replacing Google Assistant, check whether Gemini supports the functions you regularly use. Some Assistant voice features still aren’t available through Gemini, and losing a familiar shortcut can be more annoying than gaining a new AI feature is useful.

Get Google Gemini on Google Play

The best privacy and security apps

Bitwarden – Best for managing passwords and passkeys

Bitwarden takes care of the password problem: generating complicated credentials, storing them in an encrypted vault, and helping fill them in across supported apps and websites. It also supports passkeys as more services move toward passwordless sign-in.

The free personal plan includes password management and synchronization across devices. You can access your credentials on both your Android phone and computer without paying for a personal subscription, while paid plans add further capabilities. For a closer look at Bitwarden and its alternatives, see our best password managers guide.

Autofill isn’t perfect everywhere. Some Android apps and websites may still require manual intervention, and you’ll need to protect access to your vault itself. Even so, it’s considerably more manageable than trying to remember a different password for every account.

Get Bitwarden on Google Play

Signal – Best for private messaging

Signal puts end-to-end encryption at the center of its messaging experience. You can send individual and group messages, make voice or video calls, and share media, with supported conversation content protected from being read by intermediaries.

It also supports usernames, so you can connect with people without necessarily sharing your phone number with them. You’ll still need a phone number to register, however. Having a username doesn’t remove that requirement.

Signal is free, although you’ll get more out of it if the people you regularly contact use it too.

And while encryption protects message content, it doesn’t solve every privacy problem. Someone with access to your unlocked phone, for example, presents a different kind of risk.

Get Signal on Google Play

Proton VPN – Best for VPN connections

Proton VPN offers a free way to encrypt traffic between your phone and a VPN server while changing the IP address websites see. That can be helpful on networks you don’t fully trust or when you need to connect through a different server location.

Unlike free VPN services that impose small monthly data allowances, Proton VPN advertises no data or bandwidth caps on its free plan. You’ll have less control over server selection than a paying subscriber, though. Paid plans provide additional locations and capabilities.

A VPN isn’t an invisibility cloak. Websites can still identify you through account logins and other methods, and you’re placing some trust in the VPN provider. It’s one privacy tool, not a substitute for sensible security habits.

Get Proton VPN on Google Play

The best Android customization and utility apps

Niagara Launcher – Best for simplifying the Android home screen

Niagara Launcher does away with the conventional grid of home-screen icons in favor of a streamlined layout and an alphabetical app list you navigate by letter.

That makes it easier to reach apps without filling several screens with folders and widgets. The layout is particularly appealing if you prefer using your phone with one hand or have grown tired of hunting through a crowded home screen.

You can use Niagara for free, with more customization available through paid features. Digital Trends has also covered Niagara Launcher’s backup feature , which lets users preserve their home-screen setup when changing phones.

Replacing your default launcher changes a part of the phone you interact with constantly, so expect an adjustment period. Some integrations and behavior can also depend on your device manufacturer.

Get Niagara Launcher on Google Play

Tasker – Best for automating Android tasks

Tasker is for those moments when you find yourself thinking, “Why can’t my phone just do this automatically?”

You can build routines around triggers such as time, location, and device conditions. A profile might respond when your phone connects to a particular Wi-Fi network, for instance, although the actions it can perform depend on Android permissions and restrictions.

The freedom to create your own routines is appealing, but you’ll have to learn how Tasker works before you can make much use of it. It’s a paid app, and newer Android restrictions can complicate certain automations.

People who enjoy tinkering will find more to explore here than those who simply want to enable a ready-made routine and move on.

Get Tasker on Google Play

LocalSend – Best for sharing files between devices

Moving a file from your Android phone to a computer shouldn’t require emailing it to yourself. LocalSend offers a simpler route, transferring files directly between devices on a compatible local network.

It supports Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, and iOS. You can use it to move photos to a Windows computer or send a document to a Mac without setting up cloud synchronization.

The core functionality is free, and there’s no need to create an account or upload files to an internet-based storage service.

Both devices need to be on a network that allows them to communicate, however. Restrictive office and public Wi-Fi networks can get in the way.

Get LocalSend on Google Play

Solid Explorer – Best for advanced file management

Solid Explorer gives you a dual-pane interface, letting you work with two folders at once instead of constantly navigating back and forth. It also connects to compatible cloud storage and network folders.

That combination comes in handy when you’re moving documents between local and remote storage or sorting through a large collection of downloaded files. For everyday tasks such as opening an attachment, your phone’s built-in file manager may already be enough.

Solid Explorer offers a trial, followed by a paid in-app unlock for continued full access. Some functionality may require additional purchases.

Keep in mind that Android’s storage restrictions still apply. Even an advanced file manager can’t necessarily access every protected location on your phone.

Get Solid Explorer on Google Play

The best photography and creativity apps

Snapseed – Best for editing photos

Your phone’s built-in photo editor can probably handle a crop or quick brightness adjustment. Snapseed gives you more control when you want to spend a little longer getting a photograph right.

Google’s editor supports RAW files, selective adjustments, and smart masking for making targeted changes to a subject or background. Batch editing lets you apply saved looks and adjustments to multiple photos, while non-destructive editing means you can return to earlier changes. Digital Trends also covered the redesigned interface when Snapseed 4.0 arrived on Android in May 2026.

It’s free, with no subscriptions, in-app purchases, ads, or watermarks advertised in its Google Play listing.

There’s more to learn than with a basic photo editor, but you don’t have to pay a subscription to access its editing tools.

Get Snapseed on Google Play

Canva – Best for creating graphics and presentations

Need to put together a presentation or social graphic away from your computer? Canva gives you templates and design tools for creating slides, posters, and other visual materials on Android.

Rather than arranging every element from scratch, you can start with a layout and replace its text and images. That’s convenient when you need to make a quick change or put together something presentable without returning to your desk.

The free version includes design tools and resources, but some templates, assets, and advanced capabilities require payment. Free and premium elements can appear together while you’re browsing, so check what’s included before spending time customizing a design.

Get Canva on Google Play

The best music, podcast, and reading apps

Pocket Casts – Best for organizing podcasts

Following several podcasts can leave you with more episodes than you’ll ever get around to listening to. Pocket Casts gives you a dedicated place to manage subscriptions, organize episodes, and control playback.

It also supports Android Auto and Wear OS, so listening doesn’t have to revolve around your phone screen.

Core podcast listening and management are free, while Plus and Patron subscriptions add functionality. If you only listen to the occasional episode through another audio service, a separate podcast app might be more organization than you need.

Get Pocket Casts on Google Play

Poweramp – Best for playing a personal music library

If you’ve kept a collection of music files rather than relying entirely on streaming, Poweramp gives you a dedicated player for them.

It supports numerous audio formats and includes extensive sound adjustments, including an equalizer. You can tailor playback to different headphones and speakers rather than making do with a streaming app’s default sound.

You’ll need to supply your own music, since Poweramp doesn’t come with a subscription catalog.

The app offers a 15-day trial. After that, continued full access requires a paid unlock, making it a different proposition from paying every month for music streaming.

Get Poweramp on Google Play

Libby – Best for borrowing ebooks and audiobooks

Before buying another ebook or audiobook, it might be worth checking what your local library has available.

Libby connects eligible cardholders with digital collections from participating libraries. You can borrow ebooks, audiobooks, and, where offered, magazines without purchasing individual titles through the app.

The catch is availability. Your library needs to participate, its catalog determines what you can borrow, and popular books may have waiting lists. Borrowing periods vary, too.

Some features are region-specific. Sending borrowed ebooks to Kindle, for example, is available only in the US.

Libby won’t guarantee immediate access to everything on your reading list, but it can save you money on the titles your library carries.

Get Libby on Google Play

The best navigation and entertainment apps

Waze – Best for driving and traffic updates

Google Maps can get you from one place to another, but Waze puts particular emphasis on what other drivers are reporting along the way.

Community-contributed reports can warn you about traffic, road hazards, incidents, and changing conditions. Waze combines that information with navigation and rerouting, giving you more context about what’s happening on the road.

During a daily commute, an incident report can be helpful before you reach the affected stretch rather than when you’re already stuck in traffic.

Waze is free, although it includes advertising. It’s primarily designed for driving, so Google Maps remains a more versatile option when you need walking, cycling, or public transit directions.

Get Waze on Google Play

JustWatch – Best for finding movies and TV shows

JustWatch can save you from opening three streaming apps just to find out where a movie is available.

Search for a film or TV show, and it’ll show viewing options across supported services. You can also keep a watchlist for those recommendations you intend to get around to eventually.

Streaming discovery is free, and an account lets you maintain a watchlist across devices. JustWatch Pro is a paid subscription that adds features such as advanced filters.

Its catalog varies by country, and streaming availability can change. JustWatch is handy for narrowing down where to look, but a listing isn’t a guarantee that a title will stay on a particular service.

Get JustWatch on Google Play

The best health and fitness apps

Caliber – Best for tracking strength workouts

Keeping a record of your workouts makes it easier to see what you lifted last time and plan your next session. Caliber brings strength-training programs, exercise logging, and progress tracking into one app.

You can create workouts, record sets and repetitions, and consult your training history instead of trying to remember the details of your previous session.

Workout creation and logging are free. Caliber Plus adds coach-designed plans, Strength Score, Strength Balance, and other advanced tools, while individual coaching is sold separately. Some features that remain free for older accounts require Plus for users who signed up after April 2024.

Its focus is structured strength training rather than general daily activity tracking, so it makes more sense for planning gym sessions than counting your steps.

Get Caliber on Google Play

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) – People Also Ask

What apps should I install first on a new Android phone?

Start with whatever your existing apps don’t handle well. Bitwarden is useful if you need password management across devices, while LocalSend makes transferring files between Android and other platforms easier.

Google Keep is a straightforward choice for quick notes. If those notes have turned into tasks you need to schedule and track, TickTick might be a better fit.

There’s no reason to install every recommendation. If a built-in app already does the job, you can leave it alone.

What are the best free Android apps?

Google Keep, Snapseed, Signal, and LocalSend provide their core functionality without requiring a subscription. Libby is also free if you have an eligible card from a participating library.

Bitwarden and Proton VPN offer free plans alongside paid subscriptions. TickTick, Notion, Canva, and Pocket Casts have free versions with feature restrictions.

It’s worth checking whether a free plan includes the tools you actually need before building a workflow around it.

Are paid Android apps worth buying?

A one-time purchase can make sense if an app solves a problem you encounter regularly. Tasker’s automation tools and Poweramp’s local music playback are two examples.

Subscriptions need a little more thought. Check which features require payment, how often you’ll use them, and whether the free tier already covers what you need.

Paying for something you use every day is one thing. Paying for an advanced feature you’ll never touch is another.

How did we test these apps? The criteria for picking the finest for your Android phone

We look for apps that solve practical problems, offer functionality beyond built-in Android software, or provide a meaningful alternative to an existing service.

For this selection, we researched features, pricing models, free-tier restrictions, and documented compatibility considerations using official Google Play listings and developer information.

We also considered whether each app serves a distinct purpose. That means combining everyday tools with Android-specific utilities rather than filling the guide with several recommendations that do essentially the same thing.