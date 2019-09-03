The best iPhone apps in 2026

If you’ve just bought an iPhone, ChatGPT, Bitwarden, and Google Maps are three of the first apps we’d consider installing. After that, the right choices depend much more on what you actually use your phone for.

The 17 apps below made the cut because each solves a specific problem well enough to deserve space on your home screen. Some improve tools Apple already gives you. Others add something the iPhone doesn’t really do on its own.

ChatGPT ChatGPT works better on an iPhone once you stop treating it like a search box. The mobile app lets you move between text, voice, and your camera depending on what you’re trying to do. It now has connectors for third-party services and has evolved into a do-it-all application. Arc Search Arc Search is built around finding information quickly, with normal browsing joined by voice input, page summaries, and tools that strip away some of the clutter surrounding websites. It works especially well when you open a browser because you have a question rather than a destination.

Bitwarden Unlimited passwords and passkeys across unlimited devices make Bitwarden’s free tier unusually difficult to beat. Its cross-platform support is the bigger reason to install it. Your vault can follow you from an iPhone to a Windows PC or another platform without forcing you to pay simply to keep everything synchronized. Apple Reminders Apple Reminders can organize tasks into lists, use tags and Smart Lists, share lists with other people, and trigger reminders based on time or location. Siri also makes adding something before it disappears from your brain almost frictionless. Craft Craft comes into its own when a note refuses to stay a note. A quick idea can grow into a document, a collection of related information, or a small project without forcing you to move everything somewhere else. Craft also syncs across Apple devices and the web, so it works well when your notes become an actual workspace. WhatsApp WhatsApp has enormous cross-platform reach, making it one of the safer choices for groups spread across iPhone and Android. It handles messaging and calls without requiring everyone to buy into the same device ecosystem, which is particularly handy for families and international contacts. Google Maps Google Maps remains especially strong when getting somewhere is only half the job. Navigation sits alongside transit information, business details, reviews, photos, and offline maps, which makes the app useful for exploring an unfamiliar place instead of merely following directions through it. Flighty Flighty gives frequent travelers a better chance of seeing that problem early. Beyond basic flight status, the app can surface aircraft information, airport details, and personal flight history. Its more advanced tools track things like the inbound aircraft, which can reveal a looming delay before the departure board becomes useful. Carrot Weather Carrot can deliver detailed forecasts, customizable views, weather maps, widgets, and Apple Watch information without forcing everyone into the same presentation. Its personality is optional enough that you can tone down the abuse and keep the weather tools. Gentler Streak Gentler Streak takes a less obsessive approach. It considers recent activity and recovery when helping you judge how hard to exercise, giving quieter days an actual place in the plan instead of treating them as gaps. Workout tracking and longer-term activity information build around that idea. Runna Runna builds structured plans around goals such as completing a first 5K or preparing for longer races, with workouts that can sync to compatible wearables including the Apple Watch. Its coaching can also account for conditions that change how a normal pace feels, including unusually hot weather through its Adapt for Heat feature.

Halide Mark II Your iPhone makes a remarkable number of photographic decisions before showing you the finished image. Halide Mark III exists for photographers who sometimes want those decisions back. Manual controls and RAW capture give you more influence over how a shot is taken. Process Zero goes further by reducing Apple’s usual computational processing. Procreate Pocket Procreate Pocket still follows an increasingly rare business model. You buy the app instead of renting it forever. Behind that one-time purchase is a substantial set of drawing and painting tools, including brushes, layers, and features aimed at work far beyond quick sketches. It brings much of Procreate’s creative flexibility to a device you’re far more likely to have with you. Pocket Casts Pocket Casts starts making more sense when your podcast subscriptions stop fitting neatly into a casual listening routine. Its strength is control. Queues and episode organization are easier to manage when you’re following enough shows that deciding what plays next has become a job of its own. Wikipedia Wikipedia doesn’t need an app to be useful. The dedicated iPhone version simply makes falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole nicer. It gives you a cleaner reading environment along with tools for saving articles and finding more things to read, all without ads or a subscription. Van Mindfulness apps have somehow made relaxation complicated enough to require accounts, content libraries, and subscription comparisons. Vän strips almost all of that away. The iPhone-only app uses haptic patterns you can physically feel through the phone. Different modes create rhythmic sensations intended to give you something simple to focus on, including breathing exercises that don’t require staring at another animated circle on a screen Delta Delta is one of the best iPhone emulators and supports classic Nintendo hardware stretching from the NES era through systems such as the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS. Save states make older games easier to revisit, while support for physical controllers avoids asking touchscreen buttons to perform miracles. Start slideshow Previous Next

The best iPhone apps at a glance

App Best for Price ChatGPT AI assistant Free with optional subscription Arc Search Alternative browser Free Bitwarden Password management Free with optional paid features Apple Reminders Tasks and reminders Free Craft Notes and organization Free with optional subscription WhatsApp Messaging Free Google Maps Navigation Free Flighty Flight tracking Free with optional Pro subscription Carrot Weather Weather Free with optional subscription Gentler Streak Fitness and recovery Free with optional subscription Runna Running plans Free with optional Premium subscription Halide Mark III Photography 7-day trial, subscription or one-time purchase Procreate Pocket Drawing $5.99 one-time purchase Pocket Casts Podcasts Free with optional subscription Wikipedia Reference and discovery Free Vän Mindfulness Free Delta Retro gaming Free with optional supporter purchases

ChatGPT

Best AI assistant

ChatGPT works better on an iPhone once you stop treating it like a search box. The mobile app lets you move between text, voice, and your camera depending on what you’re trying to do.

You can photograph something and ask about it instead of describing it, or talk through a problem when typing would be inconvenient. Those interactions fit a device that’s already in your pocket far better than simply shrinking the desktop chatbot experience.

The free version gives you enough room to see whether any of this becomes part of your routine. Frequent use can eventually run into plan limits, but you don’t need to subscribe just to find out whether ChatGPT belongs on your home screen.

Get it on the App Store.

Arc Search

Best alternative browser

Arc Search doesn’t try very hard to resemble Safari, which is exactly why it’s interesting.

It’s built around finding information quickly, with normal browsing joined by voice input, page summaries, and tools that strip away some of the clutter surrounding websites. It works especially well when you open a browser because you have a question rather than a destination.

That different approach takes some getting used to. Familiar browser conventions don’t always sit where longtime Safari users expect them to, so Arc Search feels more like a different way to use the web than a direct replacement.

Get it on the App Store.

Bitwarden

Best password manager

Unlimited passwords and passkeys across unlimited devices make Bitwarden’s free tier unusually difficult to beat.

Its cross-platform support is the bigger reason to install it. Your vault can follow you from an iPhone to a Windows PC or another platform without forcing you to pay simply to keep everything synchronized.

Apple’s Passwords app covers plenty for households built almost entirely around Apple hardware. Bitwarden becomes more attractive once your devices stop matching.

Password management won’t be the most exciting thing you install this year. Neither is resetting half your accounts because one reused password finally came back to haunt you.

Get it on the App Store.

Apple Reminders

Best task manager

Before paying for another productivity subscription, spend some time with the task manager already sitting on your iPhone.

Apple Reminders can organize tasks into lists, use tags and Smart Lists, share lists with other people, and trigger reminders based on time or location. Siri also makes adding something before it disappears from your brain almost frictionless.

More specialized apps still have a place for complicated projects. Everyday personal organization rarely needs that much machinery, and Reminders covers a surprising amount without asking for anything beyond the Apple devices you already own.

Get it on the App Store.

Craft

Best notes and organization app

Craft comes into its own when a note refuses to stay a note.

A quick idea can grow into a document, a collection of related information, or a small project without forcing you to move everything somewhere else. Craft also syncs across Apple devices and the web, so it works well when your notes become an actual workspace.

That flexibility takes more setup than Apple Notes. For quick lists and captured thoughts, simpler is often better.

Craft earns its spot when you regularly return to information, expand it, and need a little structure around the mess.

Get it on the App Store.

WhatsApp

Best messaging app

Messaging apps live or die by whether the people you care about use them. WhatsApp has enormous cross-platform reach, making it one of the safer choices for groups spread across iPhone and Android.

It handles messaging and calls without requiring everyone to buy into the same device ecosystem, which is particularly handy for families and international contacts.

Anyone whose entire social circle already lives in iMessage probably doesn’t need convincing either way.

Get it on the App Store.

Google Maps

Best navigation app

Google Maps remains especially strong when getting somewhere is only half the job.

Navigation sits alongside transit information, business details, reviews, photos, and offline maps, which makes the app useful for exploring an unfamiliar place instead of merely following directions through it.

Apple Maps has become a legitimate alternative, so there’s little reason to make this an either-or decision. Keeping both installed gives you another option when one has better information for a particular trip.

Get it on the App Store.

Flighty

Best app for flying

Your airline can still show a flight as on time while the aircraft that’s supposed to operate it is nowhere near the airport. Flighty gives frequent travelers a better chance of seeing that problem early.

Beyond basic flight status, the app can surface aircraft information, airport details, and personal flight history. Its more advanced tools track things like the inbound aircraft, which can reveal a looming delay before the departure board becomes useful.

Much of that intelligence sits inside Flighty Pro, so the value changes dramatically depending on how often you travel. One holiday a year probably doesn’t justify another subscription.

Regular flyers are paying for earlier information, and sometimes that extra warning is exactly what you need.

Get it on the App Store.

Carrot Weather

Best weather app

The insults got Carrot Weather attention. The depth of the app is why it stuck around.

Our testing of more than 20 iPhone weather apps put Carrot among the strongest options for people who want more than a basic forecast.

Carrot can deliver detailed forecasts, customizable views, weather maps, widgets, and Apple Watch information without forcing everyone into the same presentation. Its personality is optional enough that you can tone down the abuse and keep the weather tools.

Some of the deeper customization and data options require a subscription, which makes Carrot excessive for someone who only checks whether it’s going to rain.

Weather enthusiasts have a much stronger reason to keep opening it.

Get it on the App Store.

Gentler Streak

Best fitness and recovery app

A missed activity ring can make an ordinary rest day look like a tiny personal failure. Gentler Streak takes a less obsessive approach.

It considers recent activity and recovery when helping you judge how hard to exercise, giving quieter days an actual place in the plan instead of treating them as gaps. Workout tracking and longer-term activity information build around that idea.

The experience gets much richer when paired with an Apple Watch, where more of the data Gentler Streak relies on is already being collected.

Its biggest strength isn’t more fitness data. It’s having an app that occasionally tells you pushing harder isn’t the smartest option.

Get it on the App Store.

Runna

Best running app

Recording a run and training for something are different jobs. Runna focuses on the second one.

The app builds structured plans around goals such as completing a first 5K or preparing for longer races, with workouts that can sync to compatible wearables including the Apple Watch. Its coaching can also account for conditions that change how a normal pace feels, including unusually hot weather through its Adapt for Heat feature.

The personalized training side requires a Premium subscription, so Runna is excessive for someone who only wants to know how far they jogged around the neighborhood.

Give it an actual finish line and the structure becomes the reason to choose it over a basic running tracker.

Get it on the App Store.

Halide Mark III

Best camera app

Your iPhone makes a remarkable number of photographic decisions before showing you the finished image. Halide Mark III exists for photographers who sometimes want those decisions back.

Manual controls and RAW capture give you more influence over how a shot is taken. Process Zero goes further by reducing Apple’s usual computational processing, producing an image that’s less committed to the polished smartphone look before you start editing.

Halide isn’t necessary for better snapshots. Most people are better served by opening Apple’s Camera app and letting it do the work.

The appeal appears when you start noticing what the phone is doing to your photos and wish it would occasionally do less.

Get it on the App Store.

Procreate Pocket

Best drawing app

Procreate Pocket still follows an increasingly rare business model. You buy the app instead of renting it forever.

Behind that one-time purchase is a substantial set of drawing and painting tools, including brushes, layers, and features aimed at work far beyond quick sketches. It brings much of Procreate’s creative flexibility to a device you’re far more likely to have with you.

An iPhone screen can’t escape being an iPhone screen, though. Serious illustration gets cramped quickly compared with working on an iPad.

Pocket works best as a capable sketchbook that travels everywhere rather than a replacement for the larger Procreate experience.

Get it on the App Store.

Pocket Casts

Best podcast app

Pocket Casts starts making more sense when your podcast subscriptions stop fitting neatly into a casual listening routine.

Its strength is control. Queues and episode organization are easier to manage when you’re following enough shows that deciding what plays next has become a job of its own.

The core experience is free, so you don’t need to commit to another subscription just to see whether the organization helps.

Apple Podcasts remains perfectly adequate for lighter listening. Pocket Casts earns the switch once your backlog begins behaving like an inbox.

Get it on the App Store.

Wikipedia

Best reference app

Wikipedia doesn’t need an app to be useful. The dedicated iPhone version simply makes falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole nicer.

It gives you a cleaner reading environment along with tools for saving articles and finding more things to read, all without ads or a subscription.

Safari still works perfectly well for the occasional lookup. Frequent Wikipedia readers get more from having a dedicated place for the inevitable journey from one sensible search to a completely unrelated historical disaster.

Get it on the App Store.

Vän

Best mindfulness app

Mindfulness apps have somehow made relaxation complicated enough to require accounts, content libraries, and subscription comparisons. Vän strips almost all of that away.

The iPhone-only app uses haptic patterns you can physically feel through the phone. Different modes create rhythmic sensations intended to give you something simple to focus on, including breathing exercises that don’t require staring at another animated circle on a screen.

There’s no account, advertising, subscription, or in-app purchase, and it can work offline.

Vän does far less than larger meditation platforms. That’s exactly why it belongs here. You open it for a few quiet minutes and then close it again.

Get it on the App Store.

Delta

Best retro gaming app

Being able to download a proper Nintendo emulator directly from Apple’s App Store still feels slightly wrong in the best possible way.

Delta is one of the best iPhone emulators and supports classic Nintendo hardware stretching from the NES era through systems such as the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS. Save states make older games easier to revisit, while support for physical controllers avoids asking touchscreen buttons to perform miracles.

The emulator doesn’t include a library of commercial games. You’ll need to supply compatible game files yourself, so Delta provides the console rather than the collection.

Pair it with a controller and an iPhone becomes a remarkably good retro handheld. After passwords, productivity, weather, and flight delays, ending with something that’s purely fun feels appropriate.

Get it on the App Store.

What apps should I install first on a new iPhone

Start with problems your current setup doesn’t already solve.

Bitwarden is particularly useful when passwords need to move between different platforms. Google Maps adds another strong navigation and local-information option, while WhatsApp makes sense when your contacts already depend on it. ChatGPT is an easy experiment because the free version is enough to see whether an AI assistant fits your routine.

The more specialized downloads should follow your habits. Frequent flying gives Flighty a purpose, photography gives Halide one, and training toward a race gives Runna one.

What are the best free iPhone apps

Several recommendations here deliver plenty without requiring payment.

Apple Reminders already comes with the iPhone, while Arc Search, WhatsApp, Google Maps, Wikipedia, Vän, and Delta offer useful core experiences without mandatory subscriptions. Bitwarden is another standout because its free tier doesn’t restrict the number of passwords or devices you can use.

Freemium apps are better approached from the other direction. Use them first, then pay only when you can name the limitation that’s actually bothering you.

Are paid iPhone apps worth buying

Specialist apps are easiest to justify when they solve a problem you encounter regularly.

Flighty Pro is far more valuable to someone who spends every month in airports than someone who flies once a year. Halide follows the same logic for photographers who repeatedly want more control over their iPhone camera.

Procreate Pocket has a simpler proposition because it’s a one-time purchase instead of an ongoing bill.

Subscriptions aren’t inherently bad. They’re just much easier to regret when the reason you subscribed was vague.

How do we choose the best iPhone apps?

We prioritize apps that are actively maintained, work well on current iPhones, and give you a clear reason to install them.

Being popular isn’t enough. Each recommendation has to improve an everyday task, add a useful capability, or serve a particular interest well enough to justify its place.

Price affects that judgment too. A paid app can absolutely make the list, but the benefit has to survive the question every subscription eventually faces.

Would you still choose it if the charge appeared on your credit card today?