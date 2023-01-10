The best Kindle in 2026: Here are the top Kindles for reading

There’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book on a cold evening. As much as I love the feel of a physical book, books take up a lot of space, and carrying more than one on a trip quickly becomes a chore. That’s where e-readers come in, and the Amazon Kindle remains one of the best options.

Amazon just refreshed its Kindle lineup with thinner, lighter designs, a new flush-front display, and colors that wrap from front to back. Add the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft to the mix, and you have more choices than ever before.

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In this guide, I will walk you through the best Amazon Kindles you can buy right now, based on your reading habits, needs, and budget.

Best Kindles to buy in 2026

Best overall Kindle

Kindle Paperwhite (2026)

Pros Sharp glare-free flush display

Exceptional multi-week battery life

Waterproof IPX8 body rating

Adjustable warm light feature

Fast smooth page turns Cons Lacks physical page buttons (without cover)

Lockscreen ads on base

Why you should buy this: It gives you a big, sharp, and glare-free display, a warm light for bedtime reading, a waterproof body, and months of battery life in a slimmer package than ever.

Who’s it for: Readers who want a Kindle they can take anywhere and don’t need a color display.

Why we chose the Kindle Paperwhite (2026):

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) has always been the Kindle I recommended to most people, and the new model makes that recommendation even easier. Amazon has redesigned it from the ground up, making it thinner and lighter than the previous lineup. The biggest visual change is the new flush-front display. There’s no longer a raised border around the screen, so the page runs seamlessly to the edges, and the device looks much cleaner as a result.

I also love that the color of the device now wraps from the front to the back. Whether your Paperwhite is lying on a café table or peeking out of your bag, you will see the color you picked, not just a black bezel staring back at you.

The 7-inch display offers the highest contrast ratio in the Paperwhite’s history. In simple terms, you get deeper blacks and crisper text, which makes reading more comfortable whether you are sitting in bright sunlight or reading under the covers at night. You can also adjust the warmth of the front light, so the screen looks more like a yellowed paperback page when you are winding down before bed.

The Paperwhite is also IPX8 waterproof, so you can take it to the pool, the beach, or the bathtub without breaking into a cold sweat. Battery life is rated at up to 12 weeks on a single charge, since the display only uses power when you turn a page or use the front light. That means you can pack it for a long vacation and leave the charger at home.

The standard model comes with 16GB of storage in Graphite and costs $199.99. If you want something a little fancier, there’s the Signature Edition for $249.99. It adds an aluminum back, 32GB of storage, a front light that adjusts automatically to your surroundings, pogo pin dock charging, and the ability to double-tap to turn pages. Despite these extras, it’s still thinner than the previous Paperwhite, and you can get it in Graphite or Seaglass Green.

If you like reading in bed with your hands tucked under the blanket, you can pair the Paperwhite with Kindle Click. It’s Amazon’s first wireless page-turn remote, letting you flip pages without touching the screen. Just note that it’s sold separately, as are the new knit and plant-based leather covers and sling bags.

Most importantly, the Paperwhite is your escape from the endless scroll. There are no notifications, no emails, and no social media pulling you away from your book. If you don’t need a color screen, this is the best Kindle for most people.



Kindle (2026)

Best budget Kindle

Pros Sleek edge-to-edge flush display

Thinner and lighter compact design

30% faster book opening

Sharp 300 PPI screen resolution

Generous 16GB built-in storage Cons Lacks warm front light setting

Missing waterproof IPX8 rating

Price increase over older models

Why you should buy this: It’s the most affordable way to get into the Kindle ecosystem, and it’s now thinner, lighter, and faster than ever.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants a simple, no-frills e-reader that fits in a coat pocket.

Why we chose the Kindle (2026):

If all you want is a reliable device to read your books on, the basic Kindle gets the job done, and the new model does it better than ever. Amazon calls it the most pocket-sized Kindle it has ever made, and with its 6-inch display, it will happily slip into your jacket pocket, a small purse, or even the back pocket of your jeans if you are feeling brave.

The new Kindle gets the same flush-front design as its bigger sibling, so the display sits flat against the body without a raised border. Amazon has also made it lighter and faster. Books now open 30% faster than on the previous Kindle, which means less waiting and more reading.

The display is glare-free and offers high contrast, so you can read comfortably in bright sunlight or late at night. You can adjust the brightness of the front light, though you don’t get the warm light adjustment that the Paperwhite offers. For most casual readers, that’s not a deal-breaker.

You get 16GB of storage, which is more than enough for thousands of books, and the battery lasts up to 6 weeks on a single charge. With access to the Kindle Store, Kindle Unlimited, and Kindle Exclusives, you will never run out of things to read.

The standard model starts at $149.99 and comes in two colors, Ube (a rich purple) and Graphite. I am a big fan of the Ube color, as it adds a fun pop of personality to what is usually a pretty plain device. The housing is made from recycled materials, and it even uses a battery made with 100% recycled cobalt.

For the first time, you can also get the basic Kindle with an aluminum back. It keeps the same pocket-friendly size and flush-front display, but it feels a lot more premium in hand. The housing is made from 80% recycled aluminum with a matte finish, and it doubles the storage to 32GB. This version costs $189.99 and comes in Alpine Sky Aluminum and Seaglass Green Aluminum.

Best color Kindle

Kindle Colorsoft (2026)

Pros Vibrant full-color E Ink display

Excellent for comics and covers

Waterproof IPX8 body rating

Fast responsive page turns

Great multi-week battery life Cons Muted color resolution versus black-and-white

Darker screen without front light

High price for base model

Why you should buy this: It brings everything we love about the Kindle to a color display that’s easy on the eyes.

Who’s it for: Readers who love comics, graphic novels, magazines, cookbooks, travel guides, and anything else where color matters.

Why we chose the Kindle Colorsoft (2026):

At first glance, the new Kindle Colorsoft looks a lot like the Paperwhite. It has a 7-inch display, the same flush-front design, and the same edge-to-edge color that wraps around the device. It’s also thinner and lighter than the previous Colorsoft, and it’s waterproof, so you can still read by the pool or in the bath.

The magic happens when you open a book. The Colorsoft features a paper-like color display that makes book covers, comics, and graphic novels come alive. Unlike a tablet, the colors don’t feel harsh or glaring, so you can read for hours without straining your eyes. Amazon has completely redesigned the display, and it now promises richer colors, better brightness, and sharper contrast for both color and black-and-white content.

I also like that you can now highlight your favorite passages in five different colors, including yellow, orange, blue, pink, and green. If you are the kind of reader who color-codes everything, you are going to have a lot of fun with this one.

The best news for me is that the Colorsoft now supports Dark Mode. You also get an adjustable warm light for comfortable night-time reading, and Amazon says the Colorsoft comes without ads. The battery lasts up to 8 weeks on a single charge. That’s shorter than the Paperwhite’s 12 weeks, but it’s still enough to get you through several long trips without hunting for a charger.

The standard Colorsoft comes with 16GB of storage in Graphite and starts at $289.99. The Colorsoft Signature Edition costs $319.99 and adds aluminum housing, 32GB of storage, an auto-adjusting front light, double tap to turn pages, and pogo pin dock charging. It’s available in Graphite and Fig, and Fig is easily the color I would pick.

Best Kindle for note-taking

Kindle Scribe

Pros Excellent paper-like writing feel

Exceptional multi-week battery life

Sharp 300 PPI glare-free screen

Battery-free Premium Pen included

Built-in adjustable warm frontlight Cons Missing wireless charging support

Lacks waterproof IPX8 rating

Cumbersome size for reading

Why you should buy this: Sometimes reading isn’t enough, and you want to scribble notes in the margins, mark up documents, or replace your paper notebook altogether.

Who’s it for: Students, professionals, and avid readers who want to take handwritten notes and annotate their books without the distractions of a tablet.

Why we chose the Kindle Scribe:

The Kindle Scribe is the Kindle for people who love to write as much as they love to read. It features a large 11-inch glare-free display with a front light, which gives you plenty of room for both books and notes. Despite the big screen, it’s just 5.4mm thin and weighs 400 grams, so it won’t weigh down your bag.

The highlight of the Scribe is the writing experience. The display has a textured surface that adds just the right amount of resistance, so writing on it feels a lot like using a pen on paper. Amazon says the new Scribe is 40% faster at writing and page turns, so you won’t be left waiting for your strokes to catch up. The included pen never needs charging, and it comes with a built-in eraser and a shortcut button that you can use for tools like the highlighter.

The front light automatically adapts to your lighting conditions, and you can adjust the warmth for more comfortable reading at night. It’s a small touch, but it means you rarely have to fiddle with settings.

Where the Scribe really shines is in what you can do with your notes. You can take notes in the built-in notebook and then use AI to search for information, ask questions about what you have written, and generate summaries. Although the implementation can be a hit or a miss. It can also clean up your messy handwriting or convert it into text, which is great news for those of us whose notes look like a doctor’s prescription.

The Scribe is also a fantastic tool for reviewing documents without printing them. You can import files from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, add handwritten notes and markups, and export them as PDFs. You can even send your notebooks to Microsoft OneNote to edit them on your other devices.

When reading books from the Kindle Store, you can jot notes right on the page. The text shifts to make room for your writing, and you can expand or collapse the margins as needed. It’s a clever way to take notes without cluttering the page.

Battery life stretches to weeks of reading and writing on a single charge. The 32GB model in black and white is the one I recommend for most people, as it gives you enough space for your books, notebooks, and documents.

Most importantly, the Scribe keeps you focused. It’s purpose-built for reading and writing, so there are no distracting apps or notifications pulling you away from your work. If you don’t need color, this is the best Kindle for note-taking.

Best premium Kindle

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

Pros Stunningly thin and stylish

Fantastic note-taking experience

Impressive battery mileage

Responsive software with minimal lag Cons Lack of waterproofing

Restrictive software experience

Needs more stylus controls

Pretty expensive for its cause

Why you should buy this: It’s the most advanced Kindle Amazon has ever made, combining a large color display with a fantastic writing experience.

Who’s it for: Serious note-takers and readers who want a premium, distraction-free digital notebook and don’t mind paying for it

Why we chose the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft:

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft surprised me with its sleek design as soon as I unboxed it. The body measures only 5.4mm, and even with an 11-inch screen, it comes in at 400 grams. Because the weight is spread out so well, I could hold it through long note-taking sessions without my wrists complaining.

The 11-inch Colorsoft screen delivers 300ppi for black-and-white content and 150ppi for color. The front light adapts to your surroundings on its own, and you can change its warmth to suit your eyes. My favorite part is how little it resembles a typical screen. With decent lighting around, I can read and write with the backlight switched off entirely.

I didn’t expect much from the writing experience, since I had already spent plenty of time with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro and the Supernote Nomad. The Scribe Colorsoft proved me wrong. The pen drags across the screen with a satisfying amount of resistance, and your writing shows up instantly. The pen feels nicely weighted, doesn’t need charging, and matches the color of the device. Although I still prefer the writing feel of Supernote Nomad, the Kindle comes really close.

Color reading works well, though it isn’t flawless. Zooming into a color page brings some pixelation, shimmering, and ghosting. None of this stopped me from reading my Absolute Batman comics, but I would have appreciated more color options than Vivid and Standard. The battery is a big win. With heavy writing, it easily went more than a week between charges, and two weeks of mostly reading drained just 64% of the battery.

Software is the weakest link. The AI search can dig up words and phrases from your handwritten notes, and bringing in files from Google Drive is simple. However, Active Canvas and AI summaries don’t do much for documents you import yourself. There’s no support for third-party apps and creative users will find 10 pen colors and 5 highlighter colors restrictive.

At roughly $679, the same money could cover both an iPad and an entry-level Kindle. But if you want a gorgeous, paper-like notebook that keeps distractions away and runs for weeks on a charge, the Scribe Colorsoft is hard to beat.

Best Kindle for kids

Kindle Kids (2024)

Pros Included two-year replacement warranty

Distraction-free ad-free lockscreen

Protective kid-friendly cover included

Sharp bright glare-free display Cons Lacks waterproof IPX8 rating

Missing adjustable warm light

Slightly slower page turns

Why you should buy this: It helps your kids build a healthy reading habit with a distraction-free device that grows with them.

Who’s it for: Parents who want their children aged 3 to 12 to spend more time with books and less time with screens.

Why we chose the Kindle Kids (2024):

If you want to get your kids hooked on books instead of games and videos, the Kindle Kids is the best place to start. It’s purpose-built for reading, and Amazon makes it clear that it isn’t a toy. There are no apps, videos, or games, so your child has nothing to do but read. According to Amazon, kids read for more than an hour a day on average with their Kindle, which is a statistic most parents would happily take.

The Kindle Kids features a 6-inch glare-free display that’s easy to read in any light. The front light is 25% brighter at its max setting than before, which makes it as bright as the Kindle Paperwhite. You also get both light and dark mode, so your child can read comfortably during the day or under the covers at night.

It’s compact and lightweight enough for one-handed reading, which is perfect for small hands. With 16GB of storage, it can hold thousands of books, and a single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks. That means fewer arguments about charging and more time spent reading.

The real value lies in the bundle. Along with the Kindle, you get a cover, a six-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two-year warranty, which Amazon says is worth up to $187. Amazon Kids+ is designed for kids aged 3 to 12 and gives them unlimited access to thousands of age-appropriate books, from classic chapter books to graphic novel favorites. The content is curated by age range, so it evolves as your child grows. Just remember that the subscription automatically renews at $7.99 per month plus tax after the first six months. You can cancel anytime from the Amazon Parent Dashboard or by contacting customer service.

Speaking of the Parent Dashboard, it’s one of my favorite features for parents. You can add books from your own account to your child’s library, check their reading progress, adjust age filters, and even set a bedtime for the device. No more “just one more chapter” at midnight.

Finally, there’s the two-year worry-free guarantee. If your child breaks the Kindle, you can return it, and Amazon will replace it for free. And let’s be honest, with kids, that’s bound to happen at some point.

How we test

When I test a Kindle, I carry it with me every day and use it as my main reading device for several weeks. I read in all kinds of conditions, including bright sunlight, dim cafés, and late at night in bed, to see how the display and front light hold up. I also pay close attention to the in-hand feel, page-turn speed, and how easy the software is to navigate.

For reading material, I use books from Amazon’s Kindle library along with my own files from cloud services like Google Drive. On color models, I read comics and graphic novels to judge color quality, sharpness, and ghosting.

On Kindles that support a pen, I use the device as my primary note-taking tool for daily planning, task checklists, and work notes. I compare the writing experience side by side with other devices, like an iPad with Apple Pencil and other e-ink readers, to see how it stacks up.

I track battery life by noting how much charge the Kindle uses over regular reading and writing sessions, and I charge it with a standard charging brick. Finally, I test each Kindle without a case or screen protector, so I can see how well the design handles everyday bumps and scratches on its own.

Frequently asked questions

What can I read on a Kindle?

Kindles used to be quite restrictive about the file formats you could read, but those days are long gone. Kindles support the following file formats:

Microsoft Word (.DOC, .DOCX)

HTML (.HTML, .HTM)

RTF (.RTF)

Text (.TXT)

JPEG (.JPEG, .JPG)

GIF (.GIF)

PNG (.PNG)

BMP (.BMP)

EPUB (.EPUB) – (via send to Kindle)

Why can’t I just read on my phone or tablet?

You can, but your eyes might not thank you for it. The OLED and LCD screens on phones and tablets look gorgeous, but staring at them for hours can be tiring. E-ink displays, like the ones on Kindles, are designed to be easier on your eyes and don’t suffer from glare. That means you can read them in bright sunlight just as easily as your favorite paperback.

There’s also the distraction factor. Your phone constantly buzzes with notifications, emails, and social media alerts. A Kindle doesn’t, so you can shut out the world and actually get lost in your book.

What is Kindle Click?

Kindle Click is Amazon’s wireless page-turn remote. It lets you turn pages without touching the screen, which is perfect for reading in bed, on the treadmill, or while eating a snack. It works with the new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft, but it’s sold separately.

Which Kindles have a color display?

The Kindle Colorsoft and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft are the only two Kindles with color displays. The Colorsoft is the better choice if you mainly want to read comics and graphic novels, while the Scribe Colorsoft is aimed at people who want to take colorful notes and annotate documents.

Which Kindle should I buy?

For most people, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best choice, as it offers the perfect balance of features, battery life, and price. If you are on a budget, go for the basic Kindle. If you love comics, get the Colorsoft. And if you want to write as much as you read, pick the Kindle Scribe or the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft.