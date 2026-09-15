Boox launches its tiniest e-reader yet alongside the upgraded Palma 3

Boox showcased its first tiny e-reader device, the Boox Picco, at IFA 2026. Finally, the company has launched it alongside the Boox Palma 3, its popular smartphone-sized e-reader. Here’s everything you need to know.

How tiny is the Boox Picco, really?

The Picco packs a 3.97-inch monochrome screen with a 480 x 800 resolution, giving you 235 PPI, all inside a body measuring just 105.5 x 62 x 5.5mm and weighing around 58 grams. You get physical buttons alongside touch input, a 920mAh battery, and Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth for connectivity. Unlike other Boox devices, the Picco skips Android entirely, so don’t expect the Play Store or any third party apps here. This one is built purely for reading.

For storage, the Picco comes with a 16GB card in the box, and you can expand it up to a massive 2TB if your book collection demands it. The Picco supports pretty much every format you’d want, including EPUB, MOBI, and AZW3, and it even throws in handy apps like a Pomodoro timer, a to-do list, and a countdown tool. Best part, the Picco will only set you back $99.

What’s new with the Palma 3?

The Palma 3 keeps the same 6.13-inch, 300ppi E Ink Carta screen as the Boox Palma 2, but wraps it in a fresh anodized aluminum frame with a fiberglass backplate that feels like a real upgrade in hand. Inside, you get an octa-core Qualcomm Q-6690 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that’s expandable through a microSD card.

Boox has also bumped the battery to 3,950mAh, added a 16MP rear camera, and built a fingerprint reader right into the power button. Perhaps the biggest change is on the software side. The Palma 3 ships with Android 16, a big jump from the Palma 2’s Android 13, and it supports the Boox InkSense Plus stylus if you want to use it as a note-taking device too. All this comes at a price though, with the Palma 3 launching at $319.99, a jump from the Palma 2’s $279.99 price tag.

Alongside these two devices, Boox has also launched the Note Mini C and Note Air6 C. These are both popular tablet-sized e-readers and note takers from Boox.