Boox Picco is a tiny ePaper reader for anyone tired of scrolling on their phone

Boox is known for its ePaper tablets, but the company is now trying something a little more playful. It has launched a new product category called Tiles, and the first device in the lineup is Picco, a tiny ePaper gadget that easily slips into a pocket. Boox unveiled Picco a few weeks back, alongside Palma 3, and today we finally get all the details.

What makes Picco a good pocket reader?

The idea behind Picco is simple. The next time you are stuck in a queue or waiting for your latte, you can skip the endless social media feed and get through a few pages of your book instead. Picco measures 3.97-inch and weighs only 58 grams, so carrying it every day should not be a problem.

Picco comes with a 235 PPI monochrome ePaper display that uses anti-aliasing to keep small text looking sharp. The built-in front lights offer adjustable brightness and color temperature, so you can read comfortably under the sun or in a dark bedroom. There is also a physical switch that you can customize to toggle the front lights or dark mode with a quick flick.

You can flip pages using the touchscreen or physical buttons, and the screen can be rotated to any of four orientations, depending on how you like to hold it. Picco works with plenty of file formats and lets you tweak fonts, margins, and line spacing. Boox includes a 16GB microSD card in the box, and you can go up to 2TB if you have a massive library. For transferring files, you can use the Boox Tiles app, a web browser, or a USB-C cable.

Can Picco do more than just help you read?

It sure can. The included magnetic case lets Picco cling to the back of your phone, or you can stick it on your fridge as a tiny decoration. You can set your photos, artwork, or favorite quotes as screensavers to give it some personality. Boox has also added handy apps like Pomodoro, Todo, and Countdown, and the clean, clutter-free software keeps distractions away.

When can you get one?

Picco is now available to pre-order from the official Boox Shop, starting at $99.99. If you want to spend less time scrolling and more time with your books, this little gadget is worth a look.