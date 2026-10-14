Breaking your iPhone Duo could cost up to $1,499, so think twice before skipping AppleCare+

If you plan to pre-order the iPhone Duo, you should set aside extra cash for accidents. Apple has published estimated iPhone Duo repair costs for owners without AppleCare+, and a few will make your wallet wince. Things get especially scary under the “other damage” category, where a fix in the US can run as high as $1,499.

Not every repair will break the bank

Thankfully, smaller mishaps come with smaller bills. A cracked back glass will cost you $199, and swapping out a tired battery later on will set you back $229. The inner display has the friendliest surprise.

Apple previously confirmed that the nano-texture layer covering the inner screen can be swapped out, and replacing it costs just $49 without AppleCare+. That’s great news if you’re worried about scratching the inner screen.

Here’s how the repair costs compare

Apple had already shared its AppleCare+ repair prices, so now we can finally compare the two. You can get AppleCare+ for the iPhone Duo for $19.99 per month, $199.99 per year, or a one-time $399 payment. Here’s how the costs compare:

Repair type Without AppleCare+ With AppleCare+ Cover layer damage $49 $19 Back glass damage $199 $29 Battery service $229 $0 (below 80% capacity) Rear camera damage $229 Not listed Outer display damage $379 $29 Outer display and back glass damage $509 Not listed Inner display damage $999 $99 Other damage $1,499 $99 (accidental damage) Theft or loss Not covered $149

As you can see, the repairs cost a pretty penny but it’s at least not as bad as the repair fees of Apple HomeView. Note that any repair costs that Apple has not specifically listed for AppleCare+ should cost the standard $99 it charges for any accidental damage.

Is AppleCare+ worth it?

The difference is hard to ignore. An inner display repair drops from $999 to $99 with AppleCare+, and outer display damage falls from $379 to just $29. If you tend to drop your phone, the protection plan starts to look less like an extra expense and more like a safety net. I’d add it to your cart without a second thought.



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