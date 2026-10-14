 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Breaking your iPhone Duo could cost up to $1,499, so think twice before skipping AppleCare+

Grab a case and a screen protector, because these repair bills are no joke.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone Duo camera
Apple

If you plan to pre-order the iPhone Duo, you should set aside extra cash for accidents. Apple has published estimated iPhone Duo repair costs for owners without AppleCare+, and a few will make your wallet wince. Things get especially scary under the “other damage” category, where a fix in the US can run as high as $1,499.

Not every repair will break the bank

Thankfully, smaller mishaps come with smaller bills. A cracked back glass will cost you $199, and swapping out a tired battery later on will set you back $229. The inner display has the friendliest surprise.

iPhone Duo repair fees
Apple

Apple previously confirmed that the nano-texture layer covering the inner screen can be swapped out, and replacing it costs just $49 without AppleCare+. That’s great news if you’re worried about scratching the inner screen.

Here’s how the repair costs compare

Apple had already shared its AppleCare+ repair prices, so now we can finally compare the two. You can get AppleCare+ for the iPhone Duo for $19.99 per month, $199.99 per year, or a one-time $399 payment. Here’s how the costs compare:

Repair typeWithout AppleCare+With AppleCare+
Cover layer damage$49$19
Back glass damage$199$29
Battery service$229$0 (below 80% capacity)
Rear camera damage$229Not listed
Outer display damage$379$29
Outer display and back glass damage$509Not listed
Inner display damage$999$99
Other damage$1,499$99 (accidental damage)
Theft or lossNot covered$149

As you can see, the repairs cost a pretty penny but it’s at least not as bad as the repair fees of Apple HomeView. Note that any repair costs that Apple has not specifically listed for AppleCare+ should cost the standard $99 it charges for any accidental damage.

Is AppleCare+ worth it?

The difference is hard to ignore. An inner display repair drops from $999 to $99 with AppleCare+, and outer display damage falls from $379 to just $29. If you tend to drop your phone, the protection plan starts to look less like an extra expense and more like a safety net. I’d add it to your cart without a second thought.


RELATED COVERAGE:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Google is bringing Android earthquake alerts to more than 200 regions
Google’s earthquake warning network is expanding again after reaching one billion alerts worldwide.
1 billion Google earthquake alerts sent

Google is expanding the Android Earthquake Alerts System to more than 200 countries and regions, up from 98 previously. The company says the system has already sent more than one billion earthquake alerts since it began rolling out.

The latest expansion includes places such as Panama and Guatemala. Google is also changing the alerts themselves, adding more information for people who may only have a few seconds to react before shaking begins.

Read more
Red Magic 12 Pro+ gaming phone launches with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, 185Hz display, and a gigantic battery
Global buyers will get the same phone under the Red Magic 12 Pro name.
Red Magic 12 Pro+ gaming smartphone

Red Magic has launched the Red Magic 12 Pro+ in China, bringing another round of hardware upgrades to its gaming phone lineup. The new model gets a faster display, a massive 8,400mAh battery, and an updated cooling system that now adds RGB lighting to the liquid-cooling hardware.

Buyers outside China will get the phone under a different name. Red Magic says the device will launch globally as the Red Magic 12 Pro, with pricing, regional configurations, and availability details coming on November 3. The global model may also differ from the China version in some specifications.

Read more
China is officially getting Apple Intelligence. Siri AI still has to wait outside
Apple Intelligence is heading to China at last, just without Apple’s biggest AI upgrade
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

After two years of waiting, Apple Intelligence has finally secured the Chinese Visa. Apple executive chairman Tim Cook told Chinese outlet The Paper that Apple has approved Apple Intelligence in China, with a test version scheduled for later in October. The first batch will include Live Translation, Writing Tools, and the Photos Clean Up feature, while the company’s newer Siri AI assistant will not be included.

We knew it was coming, but we finally have an official timeline

Read more