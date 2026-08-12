Buying a colorful Pixel 11? Google has the perfect case for it

It’s Made by Google Day, and there’s a lot of shiny new hardware competing for attention. We’ve got the Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a fresh color, and the long-awaited Pixel Tag. But once the excitement of buying a new phone wears off, there’s another thought that usually follows pretty quickly: How am I going to keep this thing safe? Google has an answer, of course. Alongside its new phones, the company has rolled out a fresh collection of official Pixel cases. And this year, you don’t necessarily have to sacrifice your phone’s color the moment you put a case on it.

Your Hibiscus Pixel can stay Hibiscus

The regular Pixel 11 comes in Frost, Hibiscus, Obsidian, and Pistachio, and Google is offering cases in the same colors. That means if you buy the Hibiscus Pixel 11: easily my favorite of the bunch, you can pair it with a Hibiscus case and keep that bright, playful look going.

I particularly like this because protecting a colorful phone usually leaves you with two choices. You either cover that lovely finish with a completely different case, or buy a transparent one so you can still see the color underneath. Clear cases do the job, but they aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially once they’ve spent a few months collecting scratches and fingerprints. Here, you can simply match the case to your phone. And if you still prefer seeing the actual device underneath, Google is offering a clear case as well.

The Pro Pixels get the same treatment

Google hasn’t limited the matching approach to its standard Pixel, either. The Pixel 11 Pro comes in Fog, Obsidian, Olive, and Canyon, with official cases available in matching shades. There’s a clear option here, too. The Pixel 11 Pro XL gets exactly the same color and case choices, just sized appropriately for the larger phone. So whether Canyon caught your eye or you’re sticking with the more understated Obsidian, you can keep the same look after adding some protection.

Things are a little simpler with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The foldable itself comes in Olive and Obsidian, and those are the two case colors Google is offering for it as well. Cases aren’t going to steal the show from a brand-new Pixel, but I really like what Google is doing here. If you’ve spent several minutes deciding between Hibiscus, Pistachio, or Olive, putting a case on your phone shouldn’t immediately undo that decision. Google clearly wants the Pixel 11’s colorful personality to survive the case, too.