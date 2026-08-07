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ChatGPT could soon become your next WhatsApp sticker maker

Hidden code suggests OpenAI is preparing a direct sticker export feature for WhatsApp.

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ChatGPT app on mobile
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Creating custom WhatsApp stickers could soon become much simpler, especially if ChatGPT is already part of the workflow. A new APK teardown suggests OpenAI is developing a feature that would allow users to generate custom stickers inside ChatGPT and export them directly to WhatsApp. While the functionality isn’t live yet, hidden code discovered in the latest Android app points to native WhatsApp integration, potentially eliminating the need to save images and manually convert them into stickers first.

What the leak reveals

According to the APK teardown by Android Authority, the upcoming feature would let users create an image through ChatGPT and then choose “Add to WhatsApp” from the sharing menu. Instead of sending the image as a regular picture, ChatGPT would prepare it in WhatsApp’s sticker format before handing it off to the messaging app. That means users could create personalized reaction stickers, memes, or illustrations from a simple text prompt and add them to their sticker collection in just a few taps.

ChatGPT on a smartphone
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The code also suggests the integration is being built directly into ChatGPT rather than relying on a separate sticker-making app. Today, creating custom WhatsApp stickers often involves generating an image, removing its background if necessary, saving it locally, and then importing it into a third-party sticker tool. This new workflow would streamline the entire process into a single experience.

It makes sense, but don’t get too excited just yet

The feature feels like a natural next step for ChatGPT’s growing image-generation capabilities. As users increasingly create AI-generated memes, emojis, profile pictures, and illustrations, being able to turn those creations directly into WhatsApp stickers would make them much easier to share. More broadly, it also reflects OpenAI’s push to make ChatGPT more than just a chatbot by adding practical tools and integrations that let users take AI-generated content beyond the app itself.

OpenAI Plans to Make Music
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Since the feature was uncovered through an APK teardown, there’s no guarantee it will ever be released, and OpenAI hasn’t officially announced it. However, if it does arrive, it could make creating custom WhatsApp stickers far more seamless by letting users generate and export them directly from ChatGPT without relying on third-party apps or manual conversions.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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