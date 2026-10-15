China is officially getting Apple Intelligence. Siri AI still has to wait outside

After two years of waiting, Apple Intelligence has finally secured the Chinese Visa. Apple executive chairman Tim Cook told Chinese outlet The Paper that Apple has approved Apple Intelligence in China, with a test version scheduled for later in October. The first batch will include Live Translation, Writing Tools, and the Photos Clean Up feature, while the company’s newer Siri AI assistant will not be included.

We knew it was coming, but we finally have an official timeline

Back in July, we reported that China’s cyberspace regulator had registered Apple Intelligence for use on iPhones, clearing a major regulatory hurdle. At the time, however, Apple still hadn’t provided a launch window. Today’s news gives us more concrete info, like its official launch window.

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Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning a broader December launch with iOS 27.3, bringing the first generation of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in mainland China. This package is expected to include things such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, Genmoji, and object removal in Photos.

Siri AI is still kept outside

Unfortunately, the new Apple Intelligence in China won’t be getting the brand-new Siri AI, which launched elsewhere this year with better conversational abilities, personal context, on-screen awareness, and cross-app actions. Bloomberg says Apple doesn’t expect Siri AI to arrive in China anytime soon. The Chinese rollout will also reportedly exclude Image Playground, newer image-expansion features, upgraded Genmoji, and some newer Writing Tools capabilities, while text generation will be restricted in certain apps.

China’s version of Apple Intelligence also works differently under the hood. Apple has partnered with Alibaba, whose Qwen and Tongyi Wanxiang models have received approval for use on recent iPhones. The report further adds that Alibaba has also provided guardrails tailored to local regulatory requirements, while Baidu is working with Apple on search and Siri-related functions.

Apple’s own China website still lists several Apple Intelligence features as unavailable in mainland China. But soon, the feature will finally be crossing one of its biggest regional hurdles.

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