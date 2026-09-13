 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Features

Come on, Apple. The iPhone 18 Pro deserved better

All eyes are on the iPhone Duo, and the flagship iPhone 18 Pros seem like an afterthought

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Apple
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 6 hours ago

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro felt like a substantial upgrade last year. After several generations of increasingly familiar Pro iPhones, last year’s phone finally looked and behaved like Apple had reconsidered the hardware rather than simply refreshed it. The aluminum unibody was new, even if titanium seemed more premium.

The giant camera plateau gave Apple more internal space, vapor-chamber cooling finally arrived, battery life improved substantially, and all three rear cameras moved to 48MP sensors. Even the front camera got the genuinely useful Center Stage treatment. A year later, the iPhone 18 Pro dropped without any of the same momentum. Rather, all eyes are on the more premium iPhone Duo.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on gradient background
Apple

Last year actually felt like an upgrade

Put the 17 Pro and 18 Pro next to each other and the difference between the two generations becomes pretty obvious — or rather, it doesn’t. Even looking at the dimensions and display, nothing seems to have changed. Compare that from the announcement a year ago, Apple redesigned the chassis around thermal performance.

Recommended Videos

Apple debuted the vapor chamber, created room for a larger battery, brought Ceramic Shield to the back, and upgraded the telephoto camera with a larger 48MP sensor. The 17 Pro Max even jumped to 2TB storage, while both phones gained the 18MP Center Stage camera. The brand genuinely found a new direction for the Pro.

Variable aperture is clever, but is that really the headline?

The biggest new hardware idea is the 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. Apple has built six physical aperture blades into the camera, allowing the iPhone to switch between f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4. That lets it open wider for darker scenes, close down when you want more depth of field, and gives photographers manual aperture control directly inside Apple’s Camera app. Other new additions to the Pro controls include shutter speed, white balance, and a histogram.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max camera
Apple

Honestly, this isn’t that bad. I like the update to the camera system. But the overall system remains virtually unchanged. It doesn’t give this generation the across-the-board camera overhaul we received last year.

At least the battery upgrade doesn’t disappoint

I’ve already written about why this is the upgrade I care about most. Apple rates the US eSIM-only iPhone 18 Pro for up to 36 hours of video playback, compared with 31 hours on the iPhone 17 Pro. Streamed playback rises from 28 to 33 hours.

Charging finally moves forward as well. The 17 Pro needed around 20 minutes to reach 50% with an appropriate wired charger; Apple now claims the 18 Pro can do it in roughly 15 minutes using a 60W-capable adapter with AVS.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro in their unique colors
Apple / Digital Trends

A20 Pro contributes to that efficiency. Apple’s first 2nm Pro chip gets a seven-core GPU, substantially more AI processing hardware, and works with the new C2 modem, which Apple says uses 15% less energy than C1X. The redesigned vapor chamber has three times the surface area of the previous version, helping Apple claim up to 40% higher sustained performance.

The $100 increase for changes that you hardly see

With the iPhone 18 Pro pricing jumping to $1,199, up from $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro, the minor updates are lackluster. The regular Pro does finally gain a 2TB option, but 256GB remains the starting storage capacity. You’re paying another $100 before you’ve configured anything. An iterative iPhone generation is perfectly fine. Though that doesn’t mean it’s above criticism.

iPhone 18 Pro internals showing battery
Apple

Apple could’ve gone further this year, maybe even adopted silicon-carbon like Samsung. But I can’t help but feel the iPhone 18 Pro models were held back to highlight the iPhone Duo more.

Apple’s first foldable is eating up all the attention

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo at the same event, and that’s a device forcing iOS to reconsider almost everything about how an iPhone works. Apps reconfigure themselves across a larger inner screen, and split-screen multitasking is more intuitive on an iPhone now. Meanwhile, the outer display is here for quick interactions.

iPhone Duo camera
Apple

Then I look back at the iPhone 18 Pro and just see a smaller Dynamic Island. Yes, the comparison against the Duo that costs $1,999 isn’t fair, and the audience is different. Even then, you have to remember these are Apple’s flagships. Upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro is really hard to justify.

It’s like the iPhone 17 Pro did most of the hard work, and Apple is charging us another $100 to polish what it built last year as it balances out the rising component costs.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Google Pixel 11 review: I don’t think it’s perfect, but offers enough that you’ll love it
After a month in my pocket, the Pixel 11 has convinced me that a great phone doesn’t have to be a big one, or uber expensive.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

See at amazon

Quick Summary

Read more
iPhone Duo has unleashed a whole new MagSafe headache
Your old power banks and wallets may not be making the jump with you.
Apple iPhone Duo Cover Image

At IFA 2026, while wandering through a sea of new gadgets, one little trend kept popping up in the charging and power-bank aisle. Several brands had suddenly embraced wider, squarer magnetic power banks. At the time, it made perfect sense. The iPhone Duo was coming, the leaks had done a pretty good job of spoiling the surprise, and accessory makers clearly weren't waiting around.

I initially thought, “Well, that's just foldables.” I've used the Galaxy Fold 8, and a squarer power bank for a squarer phone isn't exactly rocket science. Then Apple actually launched the Duo, I dug a little deeper, and realised there was a rather annoying catch.

Read more
The HONOR Robot Phone feels like the first phone I’d actually buy for its weirdest feature
I wanted a better workflow. HONOR built a robot.
HONOR Robot Phone Hands On First Impressions Review

When I was at Computex earlier this year, I shot a lot of Reels using my DJI Osmo. And don't get me wrong: that little camera is excellent. The stabilization is great, the video quality is good, and it is exactly the kind of thing you want when you're running around a trade show trying to make content. But then came the annoying part: transferring all that footage to my phone or laptop, moving it to the cloud, and finally getting it onto the platform I actually wanted to use. At some point, I remember thinking, "Why are there so many steps?"

Apparently, HONOR had the same thought. The difference is that while I just complained about it, HONOR went ahead and built a phone around the idea. The HONOR Robot Phone is, admittedly, doing a lot. It's a flagship Android phone, a miniature motorized camera gimbal, a robotic arm, and an AI playground all rolled into one. But after actually using it at IFA Berlin this year, I found myself caring far less about the novelty and far more about the camera. Because, honestly, this thing is really good.

Read more