Come on, Apple. The iPhone 18 Pro deserved better

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro felt like a substantial upgrade last year. After several generations of increasingly familiar Pro iPhones, last year’s phone finally looked and behaved like Apple had reconsidered the hardware rather than simply refreshed it. The aluminum unibody was new, even if titanium seemed more premium.

The giant camera plateau gave Apple more internal space, vapor-chamber cooling finally arrived, battery life improved substantially, and all three rear cameras moved to 48MP sensors. Even the front camera got the genuinely useful Center Stage treatment. A year later, the iPhone 18 Pro dropped without any of the same momentum. Rather, all eyes are on the more premium iPhone Duo.

Last year actually felt like an upgrade

Put the 17 Pro and 18 Pro next to each other and the difference between the two generations becomes pretty obvious — or rather, it doesn’t. Even looking at the dimensions and display, nothing seems to have changed. Compare that from the announcement a year ago, Apple redesigned the chassis around thermal performance.

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Apple debuted the vapor chamber, created room for a larger battery, brought Ceramic Shield to the back, and upgraded the telephoto camera with a larger 48MP sensor. The 17 Pro Max even jumped to 2TB storage, while both phones gained the 18MP Center Stage camera. The brand genuinely found a new direction for the Pro.

Variable aperture is clever, but is that really the headline?

The biggest new hardware idea is the 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. Apple has built six physical aperture blades into the camera, allowing the iPhone to switch between f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4. That lets it open wider for darker scenes, close down when you want more depth of field, and gives photographers manual aperture control directly inside Apple’s Camera app. Other new additions to the Pro controls include shutter speed, white balance, and a histogram.

Honestly, this isn’t that bad. I like the update to the camera system. But the overall system remains virtually unchanged. It doesn’t give this generation the across-the-board camera overhaul we received last year.

At least the battery upgrade doesn’t disappoint

I’ve already written about why this is the upgrade I care about most. Apple rates the US eSIM-only iPhone 18 Pro for up to 36 hours of video playback, compared with 31 hours on the iPhone 17 Pro. Streamed playback rises from 28 to 33 hours.

Charging finally moves forward as well. The 17 Pro needed around 20 minutes to reach 50% with an appropriate wired charger; Apple now claims the 18 Pro can do it in roughly 15 minutes using a 60W-capable adapter with AVS.

A20 Pro contributes to that efficiency. Apple’s first 2nm Pro chip gets a seven-core GPU, substantially more AI processing hardware, and works with the new C2 modem, which Apple says uses 15% less energy than C1X. The redesigned vapor chamber has three times the surface area of the previous version, helping Apple claim up to 40% higher sustained performance.

The $100 increase for changes that you hardly see

With the iPhone 18 Pro pricing jumping to $1,199, up from $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro, the minor updates are lackluster. The regular Pro does finally gain a 2TB option, but 256GB remains the starting storage capacity. You’re paying another $100 before you’ve configured anything. An iterative iPhone generation is perfectly fine. Though that doesn’t mean it’s above criticism.

Apple could’ve gone further this year, maybe even adopted silicon-carbon like Samsung. But I can’t help but feel the iPhone 18 Pro models were held back to highlight the iPhone Duo more.

Apple’s first foldable is eating up all the attention

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo at the same event, and that’s a device forcing iOS to reconsider almost everything about how an iPhone works. Apps reconfigure themselves across a larger inner screen, and split-screen multitasking is more intuitive on an iPhone now. Meanwhile, the outer display is here for quick interactions.

Then I look back at the iPhone 18 Pro and just see a smaller Dynamic Island. Yes, the comparison against the Duo that costs $1,999 isn’t fair, and the audience is different. Even then, you have to remember these are Apple’s flagships. Upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro is really hard to justify.

It’s like the iPhone 17 Pro did most of the hard work, and Apple is charging us another $100 to polish what it built last year as it balances out the rising component costs.