 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

DarkSword returns with a nastier trick that lets hackers steal your iPhone data in real time

Your passwords, photos, and crypto wallets are all on its shopping list.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
iPhone 18 Pro in Black (left) and Silver (right) finishes Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Earlier this year, DarkSword proved that even iPhones aren’t immune to nasty surprises. The hacking tool could break into iPhones running iOS 18 when users visited an infected website, grabbing everything from passwords to health data. Now, it’s back with a stronger punch.

Security firm iVerify has uncovered a brand-new version of DarkSword, which it has named P7 DarkSword. The company caught it in August 2026, when something about an infection on a customer’s iPhone didn’t quite match what its team was used to seeing. A closer look revealed a version that had never been spotted before. The hackers had tagged their changes with “p7in the code, and that’s where the name comes from.

What makes P7 DarkSword more dangerous?

The biggest change is that the spyware can now hold a conversation with its creators. By default, it pings the hackers’ servers every 15 seconds to ask if there’s anything new to do. In simple terms, attackers can browse your files and pick what to steal in real time.

Recommended Videos

It also has a longer shopping list. P7 goes after crypto wallets, Apple Notes, photos, and your list of installed apps. Older versions shipped your entire keychain to the hackers to unpack later, but this one sorts your saved passwords and account data right on your iPhone before sending them off.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

On top of that, it’s harder to catch. It skips the debug logs that gave earlier versions away and meddles with fewer system processes. It even uses your browser’s storage to keep track of phones it has already hit, so it won’t try to hack the same iPhone twice.

iVerify says plenty of the DarkSword knockoffs it sees were tweaked with AI help, but this one was different. Its makers had real skill and put serious work into improving it.

How can you stay safe?

iPhone update process

iVerify hasn’t said whether Apple’s latest fixes block P7, but the exploit files it found are built for iOS 18. Apple already patched the original DarkSword in iOS 26.3.1, so updating to the latest version of iOS 26 is your best defense. Launch the Settings app, go to General → Software Update, and install any pending updates.


RELATED COVERAGE:

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Apple’s foldable iPhone could greet you like you’re the main character
iPhone Duo launch could bring a personalised first-boot greeting
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple could add a personal touch to its upcoming iPhone Duo launch, letting buyers see their names on the screen the first time they turn on their new phones. According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple retail stores in the US will have a system to customise the device’s initial greeting, so it displays a message such as “Hello, Mark” instead of the usual generic welcome.

https://twitter.com/markgurman/status/2108679134872490044?s=20

Read more
Want the iPhone Duo for much less? AT&T has a massive trade-in deal
AT&T is offering up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an eligible trade-in
iPhone Duo

We are just days away from the Apple iPhone Duo going on pre-order, but recent reports suggest customers aren't keen to spend extra on smartphones this year. If the $1,999 price tag of the foldable made you wince too, AT&T is offering to take a massive chunk of that price off for its customers.

The carrier says new and existing customers can get up to $1,200 off Apple’s first foldable with an eligible trade-in. Pre-orders begin Friday, October 16, while general availability kicks off on October 23.

Read more
The iPhone Duo has developers going wild, and I’m loving their creations
The fold is becoming iOS developer's new playground
iPhone Duo Duo-Man Featured

I've had a lot of fun downloading dumb apps back in the day. They were often unpolished, buggy, and downright useless. Even then, they were charming and often built around a single concept. You don't get that same feeling with new games or apps on newer phones. Things have a higher production quality and are more polished. This is not always true, but the OG comparisons are apps that turned iPhones into virtual lighters, beer glasses, musical instruments, and the like.

Somewhere along the way, that experimental spirit took a back seat. We've got brilliant software today, which makes me miss those early App Store days even more. But surprisingly enough, Apple's new iPhone Duo is bringing some of that creativity back. The phone hasn't even reached stores, and developers are already making me nostalgic for that wonderfully weird era of smartphone apps.

Read more