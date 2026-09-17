Dodgers vs. Giants this Friday will have iPhone 18 Pros filming the action

Apple has a history of using its Pro iPhones to show what their cameras can do in demanding production environments. Live sports provide a useful test because cameras have to follow fast and unpredictable action, deal with difficult lighting, and capture moments that cannot be reshot.

The company is doing that again on September 18, when 14 iPhone 18 Pro devices will be used during the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium. The matchup will close out this season of Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV.

Apple is using the iPhone where larger cameras are less practical

The iPhones will not replace the main broadcast cameras. Apple plans to use them in places where their smaller size gives the production crew more flexibility, including positions inside the pitch clock, around the backstop and foul pole, and in both bullpens.

Footage from the phones will cover live gameplay as well as batting practice, player introductions, dugout perspectives, and activity around the stadium. Eight of the 14 devices will connect through a dedicated T-Mobile Private 5G Network, allowing their footage to enter the live production workflow in real time.

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Apple still gets plenty of marketing value from the experiment, since the game takes place on the same day the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max go on sale. The new Pro models introduce a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, along with manual controls for settings such as white balance and shutter speed.

Apple has done this before

Apple first brought iPhones into a live professional sports broadcast in September 2025, when four iPhone 17 Pro devices were used during a Red Sox and Tigers game at Fenway Park. One of the phones from that production was later added to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s permanent collection.

In 2026, the company pushed the concept even further when the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC match in May became the first major professional sporting event Apple says was broadcast entirely using iPhone 17 Pro devices. Anyone curious to see how the iPhone 18 Pro handles a live sports broadcast can tune in to the Giants-Dodgers game this Friday on Apple TV.