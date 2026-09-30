 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

DoorDash will soon let you order food by text without opening the app

DoorDash wants to make ordering dinner as easy as sending a text message.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
doordash-text-to-order-feature
DoorDash

DoorDash is giving you a new way to order food without opening its app. You will soon be able to text DoorDash what you want and let its AI handle the search and checkout.

The feature is launching in beta for users in the US through Apple Messages on iPhone. You will need to join a waitlist before you can try it. It builds on the Ask DoorDash assistant, which launched earlier this year.

How DoorDash turns a text message into your next food order

doordash-text-order
DoorDash

Instead of browsing restaurants yourself, you can text what you’re craving, ask for a local recommendation, or request your usual meal. The AI searches nearby restaurants, checks menus, and builds a suggested cart.

Recommended Videos

It can also send photos of recommended food from restaurant pages in the same conversation. When you say “order my usual,” DoorDash can remember your restaurant, dish, and customizations. That includes details such as skipping cilantro or adding extra sauce. The more you order, the more the service learns about your preferences.

For group orders, it can handle different quantities and dietary preferences without making you coordinate everything yourself. Once you’re happy with the cart, you can confirm the order without leaving the text thread. That means you don’t need to jump back into the DoorDash app to finish checkout.

What else can DoorDash’s AI agent do for you?

Doordash-restock-groceries
DoorDash

DoorDash AI can also proactively message you about your usual coffee order if you choose. That could make recurring orders even easier. The company is also making grocery restocking easier. Ask DoorDash can build your usual grocery cart with a single tap and suggest cheaper equivalent products before checkout.

DoorDash says grocery baskets are built five times faster with Ask DoorDash. It also reports nearly 50% higher basket values and about 60% more unique items. For now, text ordering remains a U.S.-only beta on iOS. DoorDash has not announced Android availability or a wider rollout timeline.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Samsung Galaxy S27 series could get more expensive especially if you want more storage
Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Camera

Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup may cost more next year, and larger storage could make the upgrade even pricier. According to Korean tipster yeux1122 (Lanzuk), Samsung is planning to raise prices across the entire lineup, with an even steeper jump for anyone eyeing extra storage.

Why a storage upgrade for the Galaxy S27 might cost you more than usual

Read more
WhatsApp gives parents more control over teen accounts, but chats stay private
Parents can manage teen groups, Status, Channels, privacy settings, and Meta AI access.
WhatsApp on iPhone

WhatsApp is the latest platform that is strengthening its parental control rules as regulators across the globe impose stringent safety measures on communication and social media platforms. The Meta-owned instant messaging app, which is used by billions of users across the globe, is introducing parental controls for teen users.

Parents get more control over groups, Status, and Meta AI

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 3 finally gives iPhone users a reason to take notice
The SmartTag 3 gets smaller, lasts longer, and adds a few useful tricks for tracking pets and belongings.
samsung-galaxy-smarttag3jpg

Samsung's SmartTag trackers have largely stayed inside its own ecosystem, which limits their appeal if you carry an iPhone. The new Galaxy SmartTag 3, which was announced today, is the first in the lineup to work with iPhones. The tracker also brings longer battery life, improved range, and smarter alerts.

What makes the Galaxy SmartTag 3 different?

Read more