DoorDash will soon let you order food by text without opening the app

DoorDash is giving you a new way to order food without opening its app. You will soon be able to text DoorDash what you want and let its AI handle the search and checkout.

The feature is launching in beta for users in the US through Apple Messages on iPhone. You will need to join a waitlist before you can try it. It builds on the Ask DoorDash assistant, which launched earlier this year.

How DoorDash turns a text message into your next food order

Instead of browsing restaurants yourself, you can text what you’re craving, ask for a local recommendation, or request your usual meal. The AI searches nearby restaurants, checks menus, and builds a suggested cart.

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It can also send photos of recommended food from restaurant pages in the same conversation. When you say “order my usual,” DoorDash can remember your restaurant, dish, and customizations. That includes details such as skipping cilantro or adding extra sauce. The more you order, the more the service learns about your preferences.

For group orders, it can handle different quantities and dietary preferences without making you coordinate everything yourself. Once you’re happy with the cart, you can confirm the order without leaving the text thread. That means you don’t need to jump back into the DoorDash app to finish checkout.

What else can DoorDash’s AI agent do for you?

DoorDash AI can also proactively message you about your usual coffee order if you choose. That could make recurring orders even easier. The company is also making grocery restocking easier. Ask DoorDash can build your usual grocery cart with a single tap and suggest cheaper equivalent products before checkout.

DoorDash says grocery baskets are built five times faster with Ask DoorDash. It also reports nearly 50% higher basket values and about 60% more unique items. For now, text ordering remains a U.S.-only beta on iOS. DoorDash has not announced Android availability or a wider rollout timeline.

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