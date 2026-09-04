ESR unveils a new wireless charging pad with active cooling tech, two new cases, and a Corning glass screen protector

ESR rarely reinvents its category. It keeps sanding off the annoying parts. The company’s latest lineup, unveiled at IFA 2026, leans hard into that concept.

In Berlin, the company revealed three new charging devices and three new protective accessories for smartphones. They’re headlined by a charger that actively cools itself while it charges your phone.

So what’s new on the charging side?

As I mentioned earlier, it’s the Cyclone 25W Magnetic Charging Pad, which pairs Qi2’s 25W wireless speed with a built-in cooling fan that ESR calls CryoBoost. It’s there so the pad doesn’t throttle when it heats up.

Recommended Videos

The charging pad also has a built-in kickstand, in case you need to use your phone while charging. With the magnetic charging pad, the company has also launched two Xtend chargers. The first is a 45W wall adapter with a retractable cable so you don’t have to carry one.

Then there’s another one: a 100W car charger with two retractable cables and a spare USB-C port, with enough output to keep a laptop and phone charging at once.

What about the new cases and screen protection?

The Atelier case features a vegan leather design that’s soft to the touch (a first for the company), is easy to clean, and retains the MagSafe magnetic rings for the added convenience of using compatible accessories. It’s a bit chunky, but the case is also rated for 12-foot drop protection.

Then there’s the Classic Hybrid case that stays clear on purpose. It uses anti-yellowing tech to resist roughly six months of real-world exposure to hand oil, moisture, dirt, and dust. It also provides 16-foot drop protection.

Screen protection also gets a meaningful upgrade. The UltraFit Armorite Pro uses Corning glass and claims 10 times the impact absorption and double the scratch resistance of a standard protector.