 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Foldable iPhone Duo could support Apple Pencil input, after all

Apple Pencil could become a surprisingly useful companion for Apple’s foldable iPhone.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Light, Electronics, Phone
Front Page Tech / Apple / Digital Trends
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple&apos;s Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 21 minutes ago

In a few hours from now, Apple will introduce its most ambitious product in a decade. We’re talking about the foldable iPhone, which might end up hitting the shelves as the iPhone Duo. The most exciting part? It will support Apple Pencil, as per a report by Bloomberg

The support for a stylus input is no small matter. The whole idea behind making a foldable phone is to offer users a bigger canvas to consume content, and more importantly, do something that they otherwise can’t handle on a cramped 6-inch screen of a phone. 

Apple landed on the iPhone Duo name for the foldable iPhone and a $2,000 starting price, eating the additional memory costs. Storage capacities will reach 2 terabytes and roughly $3,000. It’ll ship in October, has support for the Apple Pencil and come in dark blue + white. https://t.co/58VLtVNka6

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2026

Now that we have smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, or the Razr Fold, the inner 8-inch foldable screen offers users tablet-like canvas. But here’s the disappointing part. Every brand out there tells you that you can get immersive work done, like video editing or photo touch-up, on the tab let like a screen of their foldable phone. However, getting it done using your fingers is not as intuitive as it looks in flashy advertisement videos.

Recommended Videos

Needless to say, stylus support on foldable phones is such a huge missed opportunity. Samsung, despite being the biggest proponent of stylus support on phones, doesn’t let you play around with an S Pen on its Galaxy Z series foldable phones. Motorola’s Razr Fold is an exception, and so is the Oppo Find N6. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The iPhone Duo is about to join this small pool of foldable phones that support stylus input. Now it’s not clear whether the iPhone Duo will support the Apple Pencil (that you can buy alongside the current crop of iPads), or if it will come with its own miniaturized stylus, copying the approach taken by Motorola or Oppo. 

What can work in Apple’s favor, however, is the company’s deep expertise with stylus input. For tablet users, the Apple Pencil Pro is still widely regarded as one of the most advanced and reliable stylists out there. Apple will certainly use that engineering pedigree to offer a standout stylus experience on the iPhone duo, which is expected to cost $2,000 and reportedly goes on sale in October.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
iPhone 18 series: Everything we know so far
Apple has already confirmed the September event's date. It's only the devices that remain under the covers now.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue

Apple's iPhone is a product that the world, including potential buyers, critics, and competitors, watches obsessively. Over the years, the Cupertino giant has repeatedly shown up every September, with the best iteration of their smartphone technology, spread across multiple Pro and non-Pro models. However, the iPhone 18 series could change that tradition.

This year could be the first time the company splits its massive September event into two, focusing on different categories of the upcoming iPhones. The premium ones, including the Pro models and the purported Apple foldable, could arrive this fall (the date is finally out), while the more affordable models could arrive in spring 2027. That's why it's even more important to know about the purported iPhone 18 series this year, so you can plan your upgrade (and prepare your wallet) well in advance.

Read more
Apple’s September 2026 event: Everything we know about the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Duo
A20 Pro chips, a first foldable, and prices climbing $200 to $300 across the board.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue

If you're eyeing an iPhone upgrade this September, the equation is a bit more complicated than usual. Apple is reportedly splitting its big September reveal into two relatively smaller but equally important product drops: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo (the rumored foldable) this fall, and the regular iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 18e in spring 2027. 

That means anyone who wants a new iPhone in September most likely has three options, all at the premium end of Apple's lineup, including a foldable that could cost as much as a laptop. As mentioned earlier in this roundup, the company sent out invitations for its September event on August 26, 2026, confirming the iPhone 18 Pro launch event. But what about the phones? Plenty of rumors from reputable sources paint a picture of what to expect from Apple's 2026 September event. 

Read more
iPhone 18 Pro is lined up for a price hike, but it’s not as steep as you might fear
A smaller sting for Apple’s next Pro iPhones
iphone 18 pro

Apple’s next Pro iPhones are probably going to cost more. Price hikes aren't uncommon even in annual releases, but with rising component costs and the RAM crisis, the damage was expected to be a lot more. Though a new report suggests otherwise.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to receive $100 price increases over their current equivalents. So the approximate prices could now start at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively. The report arrives just hours before Apple’s September 9 launch event, so the official numbers are nearly here. It is still a price hike, of course. But after months of warnings that Apple could add $200 or even $300 to its flagship prices, $100 is beginning to look like the less painful outcome.

Read more