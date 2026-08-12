Forget the Pixel 11, I can’t stop looking at these PixelSnap accessories

Made by Google has already given us plenty to talk about. The Pixel 11 series is finally here, alongside the Pixel Watch 5, refreshed Pixel Buds Pro 2, and the long-awaited Pixel Tag. But tucked between all those bigger announcements is something considerably smaller that caught my attention: Google’s new PixelSnap accessories. They may not be as exciting as a brand-new phone or smartwatch, but they could end up being some of the Pixel accessories you actually use every single day.

PixelSnap makes charging a little more useful

The PixelSnap Charger is pretty straightforward on its own, but Google has paired it with a stand that makes the whole setup much more practical. Dock your Pixel on it, and the phone sits upright while charging instead of lying flat on a desk or nightstand.

That means you can leave it beside your laptop to glance at notifications while working, keep an eye on a timer in the kitchen, or prop it next to your bed without having to pick it up every few minutes. And when you don’t need the stand, the charger detaches, so you can throw it in your bag and take it with you. That flexibility is exactly what makes it appealing.

This tiny PixelSnap stand might be my favorite

Then there’s the PixelSnap Ring Stand, which is arguably even cuter. Google is offering it in Canyon, Olive, Obsidian, and Moonstone, and the Olive version has completely stolen my heart. At just 28 grams, it adds very little weight while giving your phone a handy kickstand whenever you need one. You could prop up your Pixel during lunch to watch YouTube, angle it toward you during a video call, or leave it standing beside your keyboard while you work.

Compatibility is surprisingly broad, too. The Ring Stand works with the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but Google hasn’t forgotten last year’s phones. The entire Pixel 10 family is supported as well. PixelSnap accessories certainly aren’t the biggest Made by Google announcements this year. But sometimes it’s the tiny accessories that make your expensive new phone a lot nicer to live with.