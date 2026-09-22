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Forgot your Android phone’s PIN? Google could soon let you unlock your phone without wiping everything

One old Android trick may finally make a comeback.

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Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

We’ve all done it: set a “clever” new PIN and felt proud of ourselves, only to not remember it the next morning. Speaking from experience, it’s a frustrating situation. 

Turns out, code buried inside a new Android beta suggests you could soon unlock a forgotten phone using nothing but your Google account without the dreaded factory reset.

Unlock with Google account screenshot via Android Authority.
Android Authority

So what exactly did this teardown uncover?

Tipster AssembleDebug dug through the code of Android 17 QPR2 Beta 5 and found a hidden setting called “Unlock with Google Account.” 

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As seen in the screenshot shared by Android Authority, the option sits right next to your PIN, password, and fingerprint options in the “Device unlock” menu in Settings. The description reads: “If you forget your PIN or password, unlock your device using your linked Google account.”

However, the feature is currently dormant. Google hasn’t switched it on for anyone testing the release.

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Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Wait, didn’t Android already do this once?

Yes, actually. Back in the day, Android 4.4 (and earlier versions) allowed users to reset a forgotten pattern with their Google account login details. However, Google removed it in Android Lollipop and replaced it with Factory Reset Protection for security. It only checks your Google account after wiping the entire phone. This mainly stops thieves from reselling stolen devices.

The new “Unlock with Google Account” feature is optional. It appears with a toggle. So, anyone worried about a stranger grabbing your phone along with your Google password can leave it switched off.

Ironically, the fix created a new headache: legitimate owners who simply forgot their own passcode got stuck paying the same price as an actual thief. Finally, I’d like to mention that there’s no confirmation this actually ships. Teardown finds like this sometimes vanish quietly. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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